FPT INDUSTRIAL AND EDISON NEXT CREATE THE FIRST BIOMONITORING STATION WITH BEES AT THE TURIN STURA SITE

ROME, 2023-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Bees are considered to be “air quality sentries”, because they represent a reliable biological indicator of the state of health of the wider environment, and play a strategic role in safeguarding biodiversity. They are, indeed, creatures which are highly sensitive to environmental changes caused by pollutants and, alongside their products (honey, wax, pollen, propolis, royal jelly) act as a complete biosensor, able to provide a significant quantity of information on the state of health of the environment. Bees also play an important role in the preservation of the flora through pollination.

The biomonitoring station in Stura is home to six hives of Italian bees, Apis mellifera ligustica, a subspecies of the western honey bee. The lime (linden), wildflower and acacia honeys produced by the work of these hives are of excellent quality, so much so that they have recently received quality recognition at the 15th regional “Ferrere Miele” competition.

Edison Next manages the energy and environmental services for FPT Industrial, and in particular at this site: from production and distribution of heat energy and electricity and the production of steam and water for heating and cooling, right through to production waste and wastewater management.

At the site, Edison Next has contributed to the creation of the new ePowertrain plant using innovative energy solutions; inaugurated last October, it is entirely dedicated to the production of FPT Industrial’s electric range. The new plant marks a further important step in the Brand’s decarbonization pathway and in its strategy for achieving net-zero CO2 emissions for its products and for all its industrial activities.

The new production plant is the first totally carbon-neutral plant in the Iveco Group, and generates renewable energy through the solar panels installed on the facade as well as innovative technologies such as the “mini Wind Tower” and the “Smartflower”, installed by Edison Next. Within the site you will also find the new Iveco Group Sustainability Garden, an area of 6,000 sqm planted with over 100 drought-resistant native species which all offer excellent CO2 absorbing properties.

FPT Industrial also monitors the environmental impact of its production sites through application of the BRE – Biodiversity Risk Evaluation methodology. Developed in 2018, it provides information on the biodiversity around the plant, measures the risks associated with the industrial activities, and defines a framework of interventions to limit the factors which could have a negative influence on maintaining that biodiversity. At FPT Industrial’s Turin site, the BRE has been applied since 2021 through observation of the surrounding protected nature areas, such as the Parco del Meisino park, at the confluence of the Po river and its tributary the Stura di Lanzo.

Biomonitoring stations are one of many elements of FPT Industrial’s strategy designed to implement concrete actions to counter pollution, protect the environment and safeguard natural resources, through ever-more sustainable products and processes.

