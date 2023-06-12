Rohde & Schwarz to host RF Design Challenge at IMS2023

Caption: R&S FE170ST Ideal for early sub-terahertz and 6G research Demonstration at the Rohde & Schwarz booth for IMS2023.

COLUMBIA, MD, 2023-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — This year at the International Microwave Symposium (IMS), Rohde & Schwarz is presenting a new way to experience and demonstrate solutions for RF and microwave applications. At the company’s booth (#735), attendees can put their design knowledge to test with the Rohde & Schwarz “Are you a genius?” RF Design challenge. The challenge takes place during the IMS exhibit hours and will incorporate a series of lab challenges that evaluate attendee’s knowledge in s-parameters, EVM, high power, and baseband measurements.

In addition to the RF Design Challenge, Rohde & Schwarz will highlight multiple demonstrations at the company’s booth. These include the new 67 GHz noise figure measurement capability that further enhances the R&S ZNA vector network analyzer to provide a powerful and versatile test system for full characterization of amplifiers and converters.

On the road to 6G, revolutionary technology components that demand new ways of testing are driving the next generation of wireless communication. Several highlights at the Rohde & Schwarz booth are the latest solutions for early sub-terahertz and 6G research applications. The R&S FExx external frontends extend the frequency ranges of Rohde & Schwarz signal and spectrum analyzers, and signal generators up to the D band (110 GHz to 170 GHz) so engineers can access the range they need to develop the next generation of mobile communications. Additionally, both the R&S ZNA vector network analyzers and the R&S FSWP phase noise analyzer will be demonstrating 6G D-band system and component characterization.

Show attendees can experience up close the R&S ATS1800C CATR based 5G and 6G mmWave Over-The-Air (OTA) test chamber, which provides the ideal environment for testing antennas, modules and devices from R&D to conformance. When equipped with the two side chamber extensions, a unique 3D quiet zone is formed, with which the test solution supports on a very small footprint RRM measurements, including multiple angles of arrival (AoA).

Rohde & Schwarz is exhibiting at IMS2023 in booth #735 in San Diego, CA, from June 13-15, 2023. Open to all attendees, Rohde & Schwarz experts will be participating in the IMS2023 Micro App sessions and workshops from June 12-16. For show updates from Rohde & Schwarz, follow Rohde & Schwarz solutions for Electronic Design on LinkedIn.

