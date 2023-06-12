Hydroxytyrosol Sales Revenue is Predicted to Reach US$ 4.6 Billion by 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The global hydroxytyrosol market is valued at US$ 2.3 billion as of 2023, and by the end of 2033, it is anticipated to generate US$ 4.6 billion in revenue. The demand for hydroxytyrosol is expected to grow quickly at a CAGR of 7.2% during the following ten years.

A naturally occurring phenolic phytochemical with powerful anticancer, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties, hydroxytyrosol is mostly found in virgin olive oil. Hydroxytyrosol shipments are predicted to increase over the next few years as a result of the expanding usage of natural components in a number of sectors, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and cosmetics. It is projected that investments in the creation of new nutritional supplements would increase the usage of hydroxytyrosol extract in the production of cosmetics and increase demand for pure hydroxytyrosol.

Competitive Landscape:

Prime hydroxytyrosol suppliers are focusing on launching new and innovative products that are helping them maximize their sales potential and gain a competitive advantage over other market players. Hydroxytyrosol companies are also expected to increase their spending in the research and development sector to fast-track product development over the coming years.

In July 2022, Genosa, a leading name in the global hydroxytyrosol industry landscape announced the launch of Hytolive Infinity (Hydroxytyrosol) for edible oils. The company’s CEO, Carlos Peña stated that companies can formulate several functional oils that consist of oleic acid, EPA, and DHA using Hytolive Infinity.

Key Segments of Hydroxytyrosol Industry Research:

By Product Type: Natural Hydroxytyrosol 95% Purity 20% Purity 10% Purity Synthetic Hydroxytyrosol 95% Purity 20% Purity 10% Purity

By Form: Powder Liquid By Source: Standard Olive Oil Virgin Olive Oil Catechol

By Application: Functional Foods Nutraceuticals Dietary Supplements Cosmetics Pharmaceuticals

By Region: North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



