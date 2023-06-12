Demand for Indoor Utility Mats to Reach US$ 4.2 Billion By 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ —

According to recently released statistics on the door mats market, the demand for door mats increased globally year over year (YoY) by 5.5% to reach US$ 6.9 Bn in 2021. In 2021, demand for anti-fatigue door mats increased 8.2% to reach US$ 932.6 Mn, while that for interior utility mats increased 7.3% to reach US$ 4.2 Bn.

Key findings of the Door mats market study:

Regional breakdown of the Door mats market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Door mats vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Door mats market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Door mats market.

Top Companies in Door mats Market



3M Company

Advance Flooring Systems

Axis House Ltd.

Apache Mills

Anthropologie

Abbott Collection

Bergo Flooring AB

Birrus Matting Systems

Cintas Corporation

Create & Barrel

Eagle Mat & Floor Products

Entryways

Forbo Holding AG

Millikan & Company

Nedia Home

Notrax

Fanmats

Kleen-Tex Industries Ltd.

Superior Manufacturing Group

Williams Sonoma Inc.

Industry Survey

Door Mats Market by Utility: Outdoor Door Mats Indoor Door Mats

Door Mats Market by Product Type: Scrapper Mats Decorative Mats Anti-Fatigue Mats Drainage Mats Others

Door Mats Market by Diagonal Length: < 54 cm Door Mats (54 – 108) cm Door Mats (108 – 150) cm Door Mats > 150 cm Door Mats

Door Mats Market by Material: Rubber Door Mats Nylon Door Mats Polypropylene Door Mats Coir Door Mats Cotton Door Mats Microfiber Door Mats Others

Door Mats Market by End Use: Household Door Mats Commercial Door Mats Industrial Door Mats

Door Mats Market by Sales Channel: Instore Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Others Online Company-owned Websites e-Commerce Platforms

Door Mats Market by Region: North America Door Mats Market Latin America Door Mats Market Europe Door Mats Market East Asia Door Mats Market South Asia & Oceania Door Mats Market Middle East & Africa Door Mats Market



Queries addressed in the Door mats market report:

Why are the Door mats market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Door mats market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Door mats market?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Door mats market?

