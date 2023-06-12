Laundry Scent Boosters Market is Expected to Reach US$ 1.43 Billion by 2033.

In 2023, it is predicted that the global market for laundry scent enhancers will reach $547.06 million. By the end of 2033, the global market for laundry scent boosters is expected to grow at a high-value CAGR of 10.1% and reach US$ 1.43 billion.

Specialised items called “laundry scent boosters” are made to improve the scent of washing. They are additives that can be used in conjunction with laundry detergents to give garments an additional boost of aroma that lasts after washing. These stimulants can be found in powder, beads, liquid, crystals, pacs, sprays, or capsules, among other forms. To give garments a lingering and pleasant scent, they are often put to the washing machine throughout the wash cycle or right into the detergent dispenser.

Competitive Landscape:

In response to the increasing concern for cleanliness and the importance of health and hygiene, individuals are prioritizing the prevention of the spread of harmful viruses. As a result, people are becoming more aware of the need for cleanliness in their surroundings and the importance of using safe, chemical-free substances. This growing consciousness is motivating laundry scent booster manufacturers to develop natural and organic products that prioritize safety and avoid any harmful effects and benefit them to earn more profits.

  • Persil decided in 2020 to launch new products that were focused on the environment and contained only organic components generated from plants and fossil fuels. This strategy is benefitting the company’s revenue growth due to the presence of a large consumer base, which prefers buying eco-friendly products.

Key Segments of Laundry Scent Booster Industry Research:

  • By Use Case :
    • In-wash
    • After-wash
  • By Fragrance :
    • Floral
    • Fresh
    • Apple
    • Lavender
    • Linen
    • Vanilla
    • Wood
  • By Form :
    • Beads
    • Crystals
    • Pacs
    • Liquid
    • Sprays
    • Powder
  • By Packaging Type :
    • Bottles
    • Tubs
    • Sachets/Pouches
  • By Claim :
    • No Artificial Additives
    • Biodegradable
    • Cruelty-free
    • Recyclable
    • Natural
    • Vegan
    • Paraben-free
  • By Sales Channel :
    • Online
    • Offline
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

