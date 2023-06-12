Demand for Iodinated Contrast Media is Anticipated to reach US$ 8,447.4 Million By 2032-End

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ —

As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global contrast media market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2026.

Worldwide demand for Iodinated contrast media is projected to increase at a steady CAGR over the coming years owing to increasing iodinated agent approvals; extensive use of these agents in angiography, venography, and fluoroscopy; and rising investments to create superior iodinated contrast media.

Key drivers for market growth are the rise in the frequency of trauma cases, increasing number of radiology operations utilizing contrast media, ageing population, and expansion of diagnostic imaging centers across regions.

To increase the diagnostic value and obtain image clearing, contrast media is employed. It aids in separating certain body parts from the surrounding tissue. By making the disease more visible, it becomes simpler for doctors to diagnose it. As a result, medical professionals require that anyone making a final pronouncement about a specific condition prescribe a radiological examination using contrast material.

For patients with chronic conditions, accidents, or autoimmune diseases, a majority of hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers perform radiological treatments with contrast media. Most individuals prefer to visit hospitals for testing to have an accurate disease diagnosis. Therefore, the industry is boosted by the high number of radiological procedures using contrast media.

The availability of nonionic stable iodinated chemicals and the strong penetration of X-ray and CT techniques for enhanced diagnosis are driving the demand for iodinated contrast media. They are utilized to improve the vision of the brain, GI tract, internal organs, arteries, and veins.

Increase in the usage of contrast media in radiology to improve picture quality for tumor diagnosis due to the rising incidence of cancer globally is the main factor anticipated to fuel market expansion over the coming years. The market for contrast media is anticipated to increase rapidly as a result of both, rising number of nuclear imaging operations and growing utilization of contrast media injection sets for various types of diagnosis.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global contrast media market currently stands at US$ 4.9 billion.

The market in China is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2026.

The global market for contrast media is set to reach a valuation of US$ 5.6 billion by 2026.

Competitive Landscape

Contrast media manufacturers are concentrating on developing new products and using a variety of tactics, including partnerships, license agreements, and alliances to make a mark in the industry.

For instance :

In 2021, the initially disclosed purchase of BK Medical by GE Healthcare was completed. With this acquisition, GE Healthcare expanded the real-time surgical viewing capability of its pre- and post-operative ultrasound capabilities to include this rapidly developing and comparatively young field.

Market Participants

Guerbet

Trivitron Healthcare

Bracco Diagnostic, Inc.

Nano Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

General Electric Company

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

Spago Nanomedical AB

FUJIFILM Corporation

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

SANOCHEMIA Pharmazeutika

Key Segments in Contrast Media Industry Research

By Type : Barium-based Contrast Media Iodinated Contrast Media Gadolinium-based Contrast Media Microbubble Contrast Media

By Imaging Modality : X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT) Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Ultrasound

By Application : Radiology Interventional Radiology Interventional Cardiology

By End User : Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Diagnostic Imaging Centers

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global contrast media market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2026.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (barium-based contrast media, iodinated contrast media, gadolinium-based contrast media, and microbubble contrast media), imaging modality (X-ray/computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and ultrasound), application (radiology, interventional radiology, interventional cardiology), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic imaging centers), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

