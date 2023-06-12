Laptop Carry Case Market to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook Till 2030

Laptop Carry Case Industry Overview

The global laptop carry case market size was valued at USD 1.57 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The rising acceptance of carry cases as a medium to prevent damage laptops to and tablets while traveling is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. Additionally, increasing fashion consciousness and tech-savviness among consumers is expected to prompt the usage of stylish and functional laptop carry cases with associated convenience features, such as bottle holders and charging ports. The pandemic prompted lockdowns and school closings around the world, starting from the first quarter of 2020.

In the U.S., about 80% of large companies and 45% of small companies switched to at least some form of remote work, a survey conducted by Harvard Business School found in 2020. Moreover, 93% of U.S. households with school-age children reported some form of remote learning, according to the US Census Bureau. The work from home and study from home trends as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have benefited the overall personal computer (PC) market, inclusive of both laptops and desktop systems, with sales exceeding 302 million in 2020, a 13% increase from the year before and the most since 2014. This bodes well for the sale of various laptop accessories, including laptop carry cases.

Personal computer (PC) shipments have been up owing to the increased demand since the start of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Supply constraints made it difficult to buy a new laptop halfway through the year and demand continued throughout 2020. Innovations and technological advancements in laptops are creating a significant demand among consumers, which will benefit the sales of laptop accessories as well, including laptop carry cases and sleeves.

Women have been opting for backpacks over handbags or basic laptop sleeves owing to the convenience and style they offer. Laptop backpacks are the epitome of work-life convenience and versatility. The availability of a wide variety of laptop backpacks that are thoughtfully designed and address modern-day needs has fueled their uptake among women in recent years. There is a growing demand for hands-free bags among younger consumers who are conscious of carrying too much weight on one shoulder and prefer to evenly distribute the weight of the bag on both shoulders. This has led to a surge in demand for laptop backpacks among women.

Laptop carry cases are mainly either backpacks, messenger bags, briefcases, or rollers. Consumers choose from these product types according to their specific requirements and preferences. Whether traveling to work or school, using a backpack is the most comfortable way to carry a laptop, books, and anything else needed for the day. A backpack is more ergonomic than a messenger bag, holds more than a briefcase, and looks more stylish than a rolling bag, and hence, is deemed the most purchased product line under laptop carry cases.

