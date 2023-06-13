UV Booster Utilization is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR Of 5.1% by 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The global UV booster market experienced year-on-year (YoY) growth of 4.5% in 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 116.5 million. Benzophenone accounts for the largest market share of 36.5%.

The application of UV boosters in skin care cosmetics was up by 4.3% to reach US$ 53.8 million in 2022.The global market value is projected to touch US$ 199.6 million by 2033 with worldwide demand for UV boosters set to increase at 5.1% CAGR over the decade. UV boosters are available in form of liquid stain additives that are equipped with the latest technology of ultra-violet light inhibitors.

Competition Landscape:

Azelis (Dewolf Chemical), Allnex, Perma Chink Systems Inc., BASF SE, Clariant AG, Solvay SA, Huntsman Corporation, Milliken Chemical, Spectrum Chemical, Partner in Chemicals, Adeka Corporation, Croda International PLC are leading manufacturers of UV boosters.

Suppliers of UV boosters are employing innovative ways and collaborating with end-use industries to ensure continuous sales. Key manufacturers are focusing on entering into the emerging markets of developing economies where per capita expenditure on beauty products is rising rapidly.

Fact.MR has given in-depth information about the various strategies used by UV booster manufacturers, along with their sales analysis of UV boosters, top UV booster manufacturers, SWOT analysis, and sales generated from UV booster manufacturers positioned across geographies.

Segmentation of UV Booster Industry Research

By Product: Benzamidine Benzophenone Triazine Benzotriazole Others

By Application: Skin Care Cosmetics Hair Care Cosmetics Make-up Cosmetics Lipsticks & Lip Balms Foundation Others (Concealers, etc.)

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South-East Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



