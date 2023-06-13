Demand For Tires From Automotive Industry Will Boost Growth Of Rubber Additives Market By 2032

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Rubber Additives gives estimations of the Size of Rubber Additives Market and the overall Rubber Additives Market Sales & share of key regional segments During Forecast 2028. We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable Rubber Additives Market Demand & insights to our clients.

Global Rubber Additives Market: Introduction

There has been a rise in the demand for rubber additives from the rubber & tire industries. Rubber additives are various kinds of chemicals used for the improvement of rubber strength and performance. Rubber additives generally include sulfur, sulfonamide, thiazoles, carbon black, silica, amines, aliphatic esters, silanes and many other chemical compounds.

Rubber additives are added during the vulcanization process for imparting strength and specific properties to the final product. Rubber additives find applications in tires, wires & cables, insulation, tapes, gaskets, conveyer belts and roll coverings, among others. The quality of rubber is dependent on the number of additives added during the processing of rubber.

Global Rubber Additives Market: Segmentation

The global rubber additives market can be segmented on the basis of application, end use industry, grade and region.

On the basis of type, the global rubber additives market can be segmented as:

Curing Agent

Fillers

Protective Agents

Plasticizers

Others

On the basis of application, the global rubber additives market can be segmented as:

Tire

Non-Tire

On the basis of end use industry, the global rubber additives market can be segmented as:

Automotive

Wire & Cable

Building & Construction

Others

Rubber Additives Market Trends

The manufacturers of rubber additives are entering into long-term supply contracts with tire manufacturing companies as part of their business strategy to expand their customer base and global footprint.

Big manufacturers such as Lanxess are acquiring other small additive manufacturers to expand their business geographically. Rubber additive companies are also trying increase their product portfolio through the new product development.

Global Rubber Additives Market: Regional Outlook

The global rubber additives market is anticipated to be dominated by Asia Pacific with China leading the market in terms of both production and consumption. India is also anticipated to witness sound growth in the demand for rubber additives, owing to the rapid growth in the country’s automotive industry.

North America and Europe are collectively anticipated to hold a significant share in the rubber additives market and the increasing demand for green tires is anticipated to drive the demand in the coming years.

Significant investments and recovering economies in Brazil and Argentina are projected to drive the Latin America rubber additives market. The Middle East and Africa region is projected to witness higher growth in the demand for rubber additives over the forecast period, owing to the initiatives by various Middle Eastern countries towards making a diversified economy.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Rubber Additives Market are:

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global rubber additives market include,

Lanxess

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Celanese Corporation

Toray

BASF

Struktol

Prisma Rubber Additives

Kraton Corporation

Performance Additives

Peter Greven

King Industries, Inc.

Emerald Performance Materials

Akrochem Corporation

R. Grace & Co

Wacker Chemie AG

