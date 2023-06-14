Motorcycle Revenue to Top US$ 144 Billion at a 3.8% CAGR by 2032: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The motorcycle market is valued at US$ 98.8 billion in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 3.8% to reach US$ 144 billion by the end of 2032.

The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for motorcycles in developing countries, the rising popularity of electric motorcycles, and the increasing focus on fuel efficiency. The demand for motorcycles is increasing in developing countries, such as India and China, due to the rising disposable income and the growing population. In these countries, motorcycles are used as a mode of transportation for both personal and commercial purposes.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for motorcycles in developing countries: The demand for motorcycles is increasing in developing countries, such as India and China, due to the rising disposable income and the growing population. In these countries, motorcycles are used as a mode of transportation for both personal and commercial purposes.

Rising popularity of electric motorcycles: Electric motorcycles are seen as a more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional motorcycles. They are also becoming more affordable, as the technology improves.

Increasing focus on fuel efficiency: Motorcycle manufacturers are developing new technologies to improve the fuel efficiency of their motorcycles. This is helping to make motorcycles more affordable to operate and maintain.

Increasing demand for customized motorcycles: Customized motorcycles are becoming increasingly popular as consumers look for motorcycles that reflect their personal style.

Key Trends:

The increasing demand for electric motorcycles: The demand for electric motorcycles is expected to grow due to the rising concerns about air pollution and the increasing availability of charging infrastructure.

The increasing popularity of adventure motorcycles: Adventure motorcycles are becoming increasingly popular due to their ability to handle a variety of terrain.

The increasing focus on safety: Motorcycle manufacturers are focusing on developing safer motorcycles with features such as ABS and traction control.

The increasing popularity of customized motorcycles: Customized motorcycles are becoming increasingly popular as consumers look for motorcycles that reflect their personal style.

Competitive Landscape:

Motorcycle manufacturers are Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Company Ltd., Hero MotorCorp Limited, Eicher Motors Limited, TVS Motor Company Limited, Harley Davidson Motor Company Inc., Bajaj Auto Limited, Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A, Expleco Limited,Kawaski Heavy Industries Ltd., Triumph Motorcycles Limited, BMW AG, KTM AG, Polaris Industries Inc, Lifan Industry (Group) Co., Ltd. The world’s leading manufacturers of motorcycle products are employing sustainable technologies and optimization systems for diverse end users.

Key manufacturers are focusing on developing new product designs to address problems in terms of product placement in harsh riding environments. Moreover, expertise and professionalism in planning, designing, and providing minimum pollution level are at the backbone of their marketing strategies.

In Jan. 2020, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle has been crowned 2020 FIM MX2 Motorcross World Champion. The company has started investing more to launch more products over the coming years.

In May. 2019, Bajaj Auto Limited launched its new extensive range of motorcycle equipment such as DTS-i, full LED headlamp with vertical auto headlamp on, twin projector headlamps, and others.

Key Questions Covered in the Motorcycle Market Report:

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Motorcycle sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Motorcycle demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry by 2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Motorcycle Market during the forecast period?

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Email : sales@factmr.com