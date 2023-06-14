Takeout Containers Sale Is Anticipated To Grow At CAGR Of 3.5% By 2030

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Due to the historically high rise in takeaway container demand across North America and East Asia from 2015 to 2019, the market for takeaway containers had a CAGR of over 2%. Over the projection period of 2020 to 2030, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 3.5%.

While shifting consumer preferences regarding food packaging and sustainability have been one of the main barriers to growth, competitors in the industry have been working to provide new options, which has helped to keep the need for takeaway containers strong.

“Investments in discerned offerings of takeout containers with state-of-the-art materials will offer lucrative returns over the assessment period.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Takeout Containers Market – Key Takeaways

The global takeout containers market will surpass US$ 6 Bn by 2030

Perforated containers will be accounting for the majority of the market share throughout the forecast period.

In terms of end-user, fast service restaurants and quick service restaurants are gaining high traction over the assessment period.

East Asia remains a lucrative market due to higher consumer demand and preference for parcel and takeout food in China.

Takeout Containers Market – Drivers

The processed food and ready to eat meals are foreseeing notable growth, ensuing in the growing demand for takeout containers.

Higher demand from quick-service restaurants and food services is projected to reflect high expansion over the projected period.

Surging expansion of cloud-style kitchens is anticipated to pave way for notable growth of the market.

Competition Landscape

Major companies in the takeout containers market include Faerch A/S, Groupe Lacroix, Huhtamäki Oyj, CiMa-Pak Corporation, Genpak, LLC, Greenmunch, Earthpak Canada, and Hubert Company LLC. The prominent companies are likely to hold around 30% of the overall revenue. While the market is anticipated to foresee some fluctuations in the short-run owing to surging regulations on materials, but rising players with substitute materials such as edible and reusable containers will help the market growth.

Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the takeout container market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product, type, capacity, end-use, and region.

By Product

Clamshell Containers

Cartons

Lidded Containers

Bowls

Plates

Cups

Others

By Type

Portioned Containers

Perforated Containers

By Capacity

Up to 250 Gms

250-500 Gms

More than 500 Gms

By End-Use

QSR and FSR

Transportation Catering Services

Institutional Catering Services

Retail Sales

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

MEA

More on the Report

The Fact.MR’s market research report provides in-depth insights into the takeout containers market. The market is scrutinized on the basis of product (clamshell containers, cartons, lidded containers, bowls, plates, cups, and others), end use (QSR and FSR, transportation catering services, institutional catering services, and retail sales), type (portioned containers and perforated containers), and capacity (up to 250 gms, 250-500 gms, and more than 500 gms), across seven major regions (North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

