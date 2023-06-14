Sales Of Gamma Probe Systems Are Anticipated To Reach US$ 216.6 Million By 2032

Rockville, US, 2023-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The Gamma Probe Devices Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Gamma Probe Devices demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Gamma Probe Devices market outlook across the globe.

170 page market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Gamma Probe Devices market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of various end-use segments

The global gamma probe devices market is set to reach US$ 88.2 million in 2022 and expand at a high-value CAGR of 9.4% to end up at US$ 216.6 million by 2032.

Key Companies Profiled

Hologic

Care Wise Medical Products (LabLogic Systems, Inc.)

Devicor Medical Products Inc.

Intramedical Imaging

Crystal Photonics GmbH

Biodex Medical Systems, Inc.

Oncovision

Capintec Inc.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent gamma probe device system manufacturers are Hologic, Care Wise Medical Products (LabLogic Systems, Inc.), Devicor Medical Products Inc., Intramedical Imaging, Crystal Photonics GmbH, Biodex Medical Systems, Inc., Oncovision, and Capintec Inc.

Through new product launches, market acquisitions, and mergers, companies supplying gamma probe devices hope to increase the appeal of their offerings while consolidating their position on the market. Growing demand for the targeted product is enticing market leaders to expand their product ranges through the strategic acquisitions of smaller companies. To grow their commercial and industrial platforms as well as their international distribution networks, manufacturers are also focusing on acquiring new businesses.

In January 2021, Medical device company Light point Medical acquired the CE Mark approval for its robotic gamma probe – SENSEI – for sentinel lymph node detection.

In November 2021, Hologic, Inc. unveiled the NovaSure® V5 global endometrial ablation (GEA) device at the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL) 50th Global Congress.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of global gamma probe devices positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Gamma Probe Devices Industry Research

· By Modality :

Handheld Devices

Benchtop Devices

Trolley-mounted Devices

· By Application :

Thyroid Uptake

Sentinel Lymph Node Uptake Breast Cancer Melanoma Colon Cancer NSCLC Renal Cancer Others



· By End User :

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & ASEAN

Oceania

MEA

