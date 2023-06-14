Personal Care Active Ingredients Size Is Set To Reach US$ 3.2 Billion by the End of 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The market for active chemicals used in personal care products is anticipated to reach US$ 1.9 billion in 2022 and develop at a CAGR of 5.1% to US$ 3.2 billion by the end of 2032.

Increasing sales of components for personal care products amounted for over 4.8% of total consumption in 2021. With more skin-lightening, hair-care, sun-care, and anti-inflammatory product categories available in the market, the market for personal care goods has significantly grown.

The market for personal care active ingredients has been increasing quickly and is expected to do so in the years to come. The desire for efficient personal care products that offer a variety of advantages such moisturization, anti-aging qualities, sun protection, and skin regeneration is what is causing the market to develop. The growing emphasis on natural and organic components in personal care products has also contributed to the market’s expansion.

Short Term Viewpoint (2022 Q2 to 2025): The emerging population inclining towards using botanical dietary supplements and plant-based active ingredients to capture the changing dynamics of the market can positively impact the market growth.

Germany and China anticipated to witness significant demand for active ingredients. The wide application of this product in the cosmeceutical sector will drive the market’s growth over the period 2025-2028. Long Term Long-Term (2028-2032): In the coming years, sales of personal care ingredients are expected to be influenced by the rising number of and increase in the number of research and development activities.

Key Companies Profiled

BASF SE

BERKEM

BGG

Clariant AG

Corum

Croda

DSM

DOW

Evonik Industries AG

Gattefossé

Givaudan

GREENTECH

Kyowa Hakko U.S.A. Inc.

LipoTrue

Lucas Meyer Cosmetics

Nouryon

Provital Group

Symrise AG

Tishcon Corporation

Vantage Specialty Ingredients Inc.

Key Highlights

The study analyses the state of the latest worldwide Personal Care Active Ingredients market.

The paper investigates the pandemic scenarios that are most likely to have a long-term impact on the sector.

The paper examines in great detail how the world market for Personal Care Active Ingredients is changing.

The research examines how the worldwide Personal Care Active Ingredients market is changing, the target markets with the greatest prospects, and emerging trends that could directly or indirectly affect your organisation.

The report identifies prospects as well as the main obstacles you may face in the near future.

Segmentation of Personal Care Active Ingredients market

PCAI By type : Botanical Extracts Enzymes & Coenzymes CoenzymeQ10 Others Proteins & Peptides Amino Acid Quat & Native Proteins Synthetic Peptides Others Synthetic Actives Vitamin A and Derivatives Vitamin B and Derivatives Vitamin C and Derivatives Vitamin E and Derivatives Salicylic Acid Glycolic Acid Others Biotechnology Products Ceramides Hyaluronic Acid Others Marine Ingredients Substantiated Algae Extra Chitosan Others

PCAI By Product category : Anti-aging Anti-Acne Anti-inflammatory Skin Lightening Slimming Sun Care Hair Care

PCAI By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Due to their perceived efficacy and safety, the use of active substances derived from plant extracts, vitamins, peptides, and other bioactive compounds has become more popular. In addition, technological developments and research and development initiatives have produced novel active components with improved capabilities. The market for personal care active ingredients is poised for continued growth and offers opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers in the beauty and personal care sector due to the rising consumer interest in self-care and beauty rituals, as well as the expanding middle-class population and rising disposable income.

The research also includes profiles of the Personal Care Active Ingredients industry’s goods, sales, returns, competitive landscape, market structure, industry drivers, and key business challenges. The study calculates the market’s current growth rate, projected future growth, and the key drivers that will affect that growth in 2022. The research also anticipates sales for the years 2022 to 2032

