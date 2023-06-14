Worldwide Demand For Appointment Scheduling Software Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 992.6 Million By 2032-End

Rockville, US, 2023-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The global appointment scheduling software market has reached a valuation of US$ 393.4 million in 2022 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 9.7% to reach US$ 992.6 million by the end of 2032.

Key Companies Profiled

Square, Inc.

Waffor Retail Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Mindbody, Inc.

Squarespace Inc.

10to8 Ltd.

Calendly LLC

StormSource LLC

ParamInfo

Melian Labs Inc.

Appointy Software Inc.

Time Trade System Inc.

Coconut software Corporation

Setmore

The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Appointment Scheduling Software market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future

Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Appointment Scheduling Software market players are Square, Inc., Waffor Retail Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Mindbody, Inc., Squarespace Inc., 10to8 Ltd., Calendly LLC, StormSource LLC, ParamInfo, Melian Labs Inc., Appointy Software Inc., Time Trade System Inc., Coconut software Corporation, Setmore, GigaBook, vCita Inc., Schedulicity Inc.

The low investment in appointment scheduling software market can be a significant bottleneck in the development of market. Major market players are working to bring advanced technology to the market. Thus, this has enabled the market grow in upward direction over the assessment period between 2022-2032.

Some of the key developments are:

In 2020, Square Inc. acquired Dessa, a company building machine learning applications. This acquisition is aimed to further develop machine learning capabilities, strengthen products, and eventually bring benefits to the company’s clients around the world.

In 2019, Vista Equity Partners acquired Mindbody. This acquisition will help the organization accelerate growth and serve customers and partners better than before. It begins the next phase of Mindbody’s growth by combining its products and industry leadership with Vista’s unique investments.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key market players of appointment scheduling software positioned across regions, sales growth, offering, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Appointment Scheduling Software Industry

· Appointment Scheduling Software Market by Deployment Model:

Cloud-based

On-premise

· Appointment Scheduling Software Market by Subscription Model:

Monthly

Quarterly

Half-yearly

Annual

· Appointment Scheduling Software Market by Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

· Appointment Scheduling Software Market by Vertical:

Corporate

Healthcare

Education

Beauty & Wellness

Retail

Others

· Appointment Scheduling Software Market by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

