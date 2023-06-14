Fishing Rods Industry Is Poised to Flourish at a 4.8% CAGR by 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The Fishing Rods market was valued at US$ 1,096.98 million in FY 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a Y-o-Y rate of 4.0% in 2023 to reach US$ 1,149.64 million. Additionally, growth is anticipated to pick up during the assessment period of 2023-2033, increasing at a staggering 4.8% CAGR to reach US$ 1,837.28 Million.

According to Fact.MR, the growing popularity of fishing as a recreational activity among people of all ages in nations like the United Kingdom, Japan, and Australia will fuel market expansion throughout the course of the projected period. Fishing has been more and more popular over time, which is linked to its capacity to teach the practitioner how to develop patience as a crucial skill.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1339?SP

The readability score of the Fishing Rods Market Demand report is good as it offers chapter-wise layout with each section divided into a smaller sections.

The report encompasses graphs and tables to show the entire assembling. Pictorial demonstration of the definite and estimated values of key segments is visually appealing to readers.

This Fishing Rods market outlook report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key players and competitive analysis of Fishing Rods along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of product.

Fishing Rods Market- Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Fishing Rods Industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for the Fishing Rods in various applications. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale vendors. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In August 2022, PENN Fishing, a leading saltwater tackle company introduced a dependable rod for anglers that demands functionality and durability in various fishing situations. The Mariner III is a go-to rod for anglers who need a reliable general-purpose setup for most saltwater species, including salmon and steelhead.

In August 2022, Daiwa launched a new range of TATULA XT Rods, which include lightweight and powerful HVF (High Volume Fiber) graphite blank technology, X45 Bias and Braiding-X blank construction to prevent rod twist for longer casts, added sensitivity, and more hook-setting power. The series also includes two glass blank casting rods designed ideally for medium to larger size crankbaits and bladed jigs.

Key Segments Covered in the Fishing Rods Industry Survey:

By Rod Type : Spinning Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass Casing Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass Ice Fishing Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass Fly Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass Surf Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass Telescopic Rods



Carbon Fibre Fibreglass

By Rod Weight : Ultra-Light Light Medium Medium Heavy Heavy Extra Heavy

By Flex Type : Tip Flex Mid Flex Full Flex

By Sales Channel : Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets Sports Stores Speciality Stores Online Stores Company Websites Third-party Online Specialty Online Direct Procurement

By Region : North America Latin America Europe CIS & Russia Japan Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Middle East & Africa (MEA)



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1339

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Fishing Rods include:

What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Fishing Rods Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Fishing Rods market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Fishing Rods market landscape change over the forecast period?

What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Fishing Rods market size?

How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact.MR report on the Demand of Fishing Rods make a difference?

The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Fishing Rods Market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future

Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com