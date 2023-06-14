Processed Meat Market To Reach US$ 519.8 Billion By 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ —

From 2023 to 2033, global processed meat sales are expected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR. The global processed meat market is currently valued at US$ 335 billion and is expected to reach a revenue worth of US$ 519.8 billion by 2033.

Eating patterns and lifestyles have changed dramatically in the last several decades, resulting in a strong demand for processed meals around the world. Globalization and the growing popularity of various cuisines have resulted in increased consumption of various types of meat.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2360?PS

Changing consumer preferences, a high availability of processed foods, hectic lifestyles, a growing working women population, rising per capita disposable income, advancements in freezing technology, and an increase in demand for fresh meat from a health-conscious population are key factors expected to drive processed meat demand through 2033.

Over the next 10 years, rising global demand for halal and kosher meat products is expected to create a highly opportune environment for both established and new processed meat enterprises. To enhance their sales potential, processed meat makers are also working on launching new products with new flavours, such as ham cold cuts, dry-aged beef, salami cold cuts, deli meats, and so on.

Key Companies Profiled

ConAgra Foods Inc.

Cargill Meat Solution Corp.

JBA SA

SYSCO Corp.

OSI Group

Hormel Food

WH Group

Smithfield Foods Inc.

Danish Crown A/S

Harim Co Ltd.

BRF SA

Tyson Foods Inc.

Cherkizovo Group PJSC

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2360?PS

Research Methodologies:

To create a holistic picture of your Market, our experts combine data from proprietary databases, syndicated reports, primary research, and secondary data, including business reports, press announcements, published peer-reviewed journal publications, disease registries, and general news media. We use a number of sources to determine market and opportunity size, making sure that each data point and conclusion is validated several times.

Key Coverage and Benefits:

The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Processed Meat Market.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Processed Meat in the US, Europe, and Japan.

To understand the future market competition and an insightful review of the key market drivers and barriers.

To understand the regulatory scenario in major markets.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities

Key Segments of Processed Meat Industry Research

By Product Type : Beef Pork Poultry Meat Sheep Meat

By Form : Fresh Frozen Shelf Stable

By Nature : Organic Processed Meats Conventional Processed Meats

By Application : Food Processing Industry Food Service Industry

By Sales Channel : Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Traditional Grocery Stores Convenience Stores Discount Stores Online Retail Stores Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Contact:

Us Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, Md 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: Sales@Factmr.Com