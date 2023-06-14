Malaysia Medical Tourism Market is Expected to Reach at US$ 5.1 Bn By 2028

Posted on 2023-06-14 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

The Malaysia medical tourism market refers to the industry in Malaysia that caters to international travelers seeking medical treatment and healthcare services. Malaysia has emerged as a popular destination for medical tourism due to its high-quality healthcare infrastructure, skilled medical professionals, affordable treatment costs, and attractive tourist destinations.

Key factors contributing to the growth of the Malaysia medical tourism market include:

  1. Quality Healthcare Facilities: Malaysia has a well-developed healthcare system with modern hospitals, clinics, and medical centers equipped with state-of-the-art technology and facilities. Many healthcare facilities in Malaysia have achieved international accreditation, ensuring high standards of quality and safety.
  2. Skilled Medical Professionals: Malaysia is known for its skilled medical professionals, including doctors, surgeons, nurses, and support staff. Many healthcare professionals in Malaysia have received their education and training from reputable international institutions, and they often possess expertise in various medical specialties.
  3. Cost-effective Treatment: One of the major advantages of medical tourism in Malaysia is the affordability of healthcare services. The cost of medical treatments and procedures in Malaysia is relatively lower compared to many developed countries. This cost advantage, coupled with the high quality of services, makes Malaysia an attractive choice for patients seeking affordable healthcare.
  4. Accessibility and Infrastructure: Malaysia has a well-developed transportation infrastructure with modern airports and connectivity to many international destinations. The ease of travel, visa facilitation, and the availability of accommodation options cater to the needs of medical tourists.
  5. Range of Medical Specialties: Malaysia offers a wide range of medical specialties and treatments, including cosmetic and plastic surgery, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, dentistry, fertility treatments, and wellness and preventive healthcare services. The availability of comprehensive medical services makes Malaysia a preferred choice for patients seeking various treatments.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7264

Through this report, reader gets insights and assessments on following aspects:

  • Latest guidelines in important sectors influencing the overall demand in the Malaysia Medical Tourism market
  • Detailed profiling of diverse companies operating in this market
  • Important trends underlining high investments by top shareholders in diverse countries
  • Shifting consumer preferences and latest trends in key industries
  • Latest opportunities for investments in diverse technology and product/service types
  • Varying demand and consumption of diverse product segments

The insights and estimations offered in this report are the output of consistent research by Factmr analysts. The unique approach and effective guidance offered in this report will help stakeholders to comprehend the growth dynamics of the Malaysia Medical Tourism market.

This study offers all-inclusive data on:

  • Important guidelines and standards implemented by government bodies together with spotlight on potential changes in the post-COVID period
  • Study of policies in developed as well as developing countries to comprehend what aspects are important in assisting players to bounce back after COVID-19 outbreak
  • Assessment of size and shares of important product segments
  • Study of various technologies that are playing key role in fueling the demands in Malaysia Medical Tourism market
  • Synopsis of present and potential research and development activities by private Malaysia Medical Tourism industry player as well as public institutions
  • Detailed study of the monetary disruptions that are likely to stay for few months following the COVID-19 pandemic in the worldwide locations
  • Technological advancements and healthcare infrastructures that will assist in comprehending the readiness of government bodies of diverse countries to handle such pandemic situation

Competitive Landscape

Med-tech companies in Malaysia have been discovered to be increasing their domestic manufacturing capabilities to lessen their reliance on other nations for raw materials and medical device components or products. They keep optimal inventory levels to ensure a steady supply of life-saving medical technology.

Key players are focusing on R&D initiatives to provide better troubleshooting for IT-dependent medical technology devices. To implement technological improvements in medical equipment, they are collaborating with experts from Malaysia health care institutions.

Key Market players:

  • KPJ Healthcare Berhad
  • Dentalpro Group
  • Prince Court Medical Centre
  • Island Hospital
  • Mahkota Medical Centre
  • Sunway Medical Centre
  • LohGuanLye Specialists Centre

Key Segments Covered in Malaysia Medical Tourism Industry Research

  • Malaysia Medical Tourism Market by Procedure Type:

    • Cardio (Internal Medicine)
      • Angiogram
      • Angioplasty
      • ASD Closure
      • Atherectomy
      • Pacemakers
      • Radiofrequency Ablation
      • Watchman Device Implants
      • Cardio (Internal Medicine) Consultation
      • Others
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
      • Heart Valve Replacement
      • Coronary Artery Bypass
      • Heart Transplant
      • Stenting
      • Cardiothoracic Consultation
      • Other Procedures (Cardiomyoplasty, PTMC Valve)
    • Oncology
      • Bone Marrow Transplant
      • Oncology Consultation
      • Other Procedures
    • Fertility Treatments (IVF)
      • Embryo Transplants
      • Fertility Treatments (IVF) Consultation
      • Other procedures
    • Orthopedic Treatments
      • Arthroplasty
      • Arthroscopy
      • Fracture Repair
      • Hip Replacement
      • Internal Fixations
      • Knee Replacement
      • Physiotherapy
      • Orthopedic Consultation
    • Dental Treatments
      • Dental Implants
      • Dental Treatment Consultation
      • Other Procedures
    • Ophthalmology
      • Corneal Transplants
      • Ophthalmology Consultation
      • Other Procedures
    • Aesthetics/Cosmetic Surgery
      • Hair Transplants
      • Breast Augmentation Procedures
      • Rhinoplasty
      • Face Lift
      • Liposuction
      • Tummy Tuck
      • Aesthetics/Cosmetic Consultation
      • Other Procedures
    • Neurology
      • Brain Surgery
      • Neurology Consultation
      • Other Procedures
    • Regenerative Therapy (Stem Cells)
      • Stem Cell Transplant
      • Regenerative Therapy (Stem Cells) Consultation
      • Other Procedures
    • Medical Check-ups (Health Screening)
    • Others
      • Kidney & Liver Transplants
      • Other General Consultation
      • Other Procedures

Get Free Access of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7264 

Contact:
US Sales Office :
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution