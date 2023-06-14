Malaysia Medical Tourism Market is Expected to Reach at US$ 5.1 Bn By 2028

The Malaysia medical tourism market refers to the industry in Malaysia that caters to international travelers seeking medical treatment and healthcare services. Malaysia has emerged as a popular destination for medical tourism due to its high-quality healthcare infrastructure, skilled medical professionals, affordable treatment costs, and attractive tourist destinations.

Key factors contributing to the growth of the Malaysia medical tourism market include:

Quality Healthcare Facilities: Malaysia has a well-developed healthcare system with modern hospitals, clinics, and medical centers equipped with state-of-the-art technology and facilities. Many healthcare facilities in Malaysia have achieved international accreditation, ensuring high standards of quality and safety. Skilled Medical Professionals: Malaysia is known for its skilled medical professionals, including doctors, surgeons, nurses, and support staff. Many healthcare professionals in Malaysia have received their education and training from reputable international institutions, and they often possess expertise in various medical specialties. Cost-effective Treatment: One of the major advantages of medical tourism in Malaysia is the affordability of healthcare services. The cost of medical treatments and procedures in Malaysia is relatively lower compared to many developed countries. This cost advantage, coupled with the high quality of services, makes Malaysia an attractive choice for patients seeking affordable healthcare. Accessibility and Infrastructure: Malaysia has a well-developed transportation infrastructure with modern airports and connectivity to many international destinations. The ease of travel, visa facilitation, and the availability of accommodation options cater to the needs of medical tourists. Range of Medical Specialties: Malaysia offers a wide range of medical specialties and treatments, including cosmetic and plastic surgery, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, dentistry, fertility treatments, and wellness and preventive healthcare services. The availability of comprehensive medical services makes Malaysia a preferred choice for patients seeking various treatments.

Competitive Landscape

Med-tech companies in Malaysia have been discovered to be increasing their domestic manufacturing capabilities to lessen their reliance on other nations for raw materials and medical device components or products. They keep optimal inventory levels to ensure a steady supply of life-saving medical technology.

Key players are focusing on R&D initiatives to provide better troubleshooting for IT-dependent medical technology devices. To implement technological improvements in medical equipment, they are collaborating with experts from Malaysia health care institutions.

Key Market players:

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

Dentalpro Group

Prince Court Medical Centre

Island Hospital

Mahkota Medical Centre

Sunway Medical Centre

LohGuanLye Specialists Centre

Key Segments Covered in Malaysia Medical Tourism Industry Research

Malaysia Medical Tourism Market by Procedure Type: Cardio (Internal Medicine) Angiogram Angioplasty ASD Closure Atherectomy Pacemakers Radiofrequency Ablation Watchman Device Implants Cardio (Internal Medicine) Consultation Others Cardiothoracic Surgery Heart Valve Replacement Coronary Artery Bypass Heart Transplant Stenting Cardiothoracic Consultation Other Procedures (Cardiomyoplasty, PTMC Valve) Oncology Bone Marrow Transplant Oncology Consultation Other Procedures Fertility Treatments (IVF) Embryo Transplants Fertility Treatments (IVF) Consultation Other procedures Orthopedic Treatments Arthroplasty Arthroscopy Fracture Repair Hip Replacement Internal Fixations Knee Replacement Physiotherapy Orthopedic Consultation Dental Treatments Dental Implants Dental Treatment Consultation Other Procedures Ophthalmology Corneal Transplants Ophthalmology Consultation Other Procedures Aesthetics/Cosmetic Surgery Hair Transplants Breast Augmentation Procedures Rhinoplasty Face Lift Liposuction Tummy Tuck Aesthetics/Cosmetic Consultation Other Procedures Neurology Brain Surgery Neurology Consultation Other Procedures Regenerative Therapy (Stem Cells) Stem Cell Transplant Regenerative Therapy (Stem Cells) Consultation Other Procedures Medical Check-ups (Health Screening) Others Kidney & Liver Transplants Other General Consultation Other Procedures



