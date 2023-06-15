Antacids Industry is Expected to Reach a Market Size of US$ 22 Billion by 2033

In 2023, the global antacids market is valued at US$ 14 billion and is expected to reach a market size of US$ 22 billion by 2033. The market is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2033, according to Fact.MR.

Sales of antacids through online pharmacies are expected to increase faster at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period due to the rising popularity of the online shopping culture.

High penetration of smartphones and improvements in telecom services are also driving antacid sales through online pharmacies.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies are embracing tactics, including strategic alliances, quality control, acquisitions, product standards, supply chain management, and collaborations, to increase their geographic reach and improve their competitive position. Top antacid producers are focusing on new developments and introducing new products while following safety regulations to meet consumer demand.

For instance,

In 2020, Horizon Therapeutics PLC’s Vimovo delayed-release tablets were introduced by Lupin. The medication is used to lower the risk of stomach ulcers caused by naproxen.

Key Companies Profiled:

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Procter & Gamble

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Key Segments Covered in Antacids Industry Research

By Drug Class : Proton Pump Inhibitors H2 Antagonists Acid Neutralizers

By Formulation : Tablets Liquid Powder Others

By Distribution Channel : Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Key Questions Covered in the Antacids Market Report:

What is the projected value of the Antacids factors Industry in 2023?

At what rate will the global Antacids factors market size grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the growth of Antacids factors?

Which region is expected to lead in the global Antacids factors market by 2033?

Which are the factors driving the Antacids factors Industry during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the Antacids factors market during the forecast period?

Regional Analysis for Antacids Market:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the rest of APAC; the rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

