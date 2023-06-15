Water Leakage Detector Systems Industry is Projected to Rise at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2033

The global water leakage detector systems market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.8%, thereby increasing from its current valuation of US$ 4.7 billion to US$ 8.3 billion by the end of 2033. Water leaks cause millions of dollars in damage and waste around the world and are widespread in both residential and non-residential settings.

A water leakage detector is an electromechanical device that detects and senses water leakage within a process or system. Water leakage detectors are installed as safety devices in factories, households, and commercial buildings to detect leaks and alert people to the alarming situation to minimize waste or danger.

Competitive Landscape

The global water leakage detector systems market is fragmented, with various international and regional players competing for recognition in a relatively competitive market. Moreover, the global market is experiencing increased competitive rivalry as a result of new startups in AI and IoT-based offerings, which are likely to grow throughout the forecast period.

Ovarro Limited unveiled the Eureka5, an upgraded leak noise logger, in May 2022. The Eureka5 can enhance the accuracy of a detected leak’s location with the press of a button. The speed of sound inside the pipe is a crucial aspect in pinpointing the location of a leak.

Ben Crabtree, the product line manager of Control Point at Ovarro, stated in March 2022 that the UK water sector had made remarkable achievements in reducing leakage; however, a data-led strategy on the flange and joint assemblies, together with worker training, can still deliver considerable advantages.

The ABB Ability Smart Solution for Wastewater was introduced in February 2022. This computerized technology addresses the challenge that wastewater treatment plant operators confront in meeting low energy consumption while satisfying high operational demands. The two fundamental foundations of the unique system, which predicts future operational needs, are advanced process control (APC) and digital twin and simulation technologies.

Key Companies Profiled:

3M Company

Hermann Sewerin GmbH

ABB Ltd

Aqualeak Detection Ltd

NEC Corporation

Atmos International Inc

Badger Meter Inc

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc

Gutermann AG

LeakTronics

Segments of Water Leakage Detector Systems Industry Research

By Type : Active Leak Detector Systems Passive Leak Detector Systems

By End Use : Commercial Water Supply Systems Residential Other End Uses



Key Questions Covered in the Water Leakage Detector Systems Market Report:

What is the projected value of the Water Leakage Detector Systems factors Industry in 2023?

At what rate will the global Water Leakage Detector Systems factors market size grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the growth of Water Leakage Detector Systems factors?

Which region is expected to lead in the global Water Leakage Detector Systems factors market by 2033?

Which are the factors driving the Water Leakage Detector Systems factors Industry during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the Water Leakage Detector Systems factors market during the forecast period?

Regional Analysis for Water Leakage Detector Systems Market:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the rest of APAC; the rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

