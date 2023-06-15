The Market For Commercial Drone Services Market Will Be US$ 23.0 Billion By 2033-End

Rockville, US, 2023-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The Commercial Drone Services Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Commercial Drone Services demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Commercial Drone Services market outlook across the globe.

170 page market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Commercial Drone Services market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of various end-use segments

The global commercial drone services market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 5.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to climb to US$ 23.0 billion by 2033, expanding at a healthy CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2033.

Key Companies Profiled

Aerial drone solution

Aerial Vision Ltd

AERIUM Analytics

Aerodrome

Aero Enterprises

Astral Aerial Solutions

Celestis

Cyberhawk

Dronegy

DJM Aerial Solutions

Drone Base

Drone Dispatch

Drone Evolution

DDC Smart Inspection

EagleHawk

Competitive Landscape

Key market players in the commercial drone services market are Aerial drone solution, Aerial Vision Ltd., AERIUM Analytics, Aerodrome, Aero Enterprises, Astral Aerial Solutions, Celestis, Cyberhawk, Dronegy, DJM Aerial Solutions, Drone Base, Drone Dispatch, Drone Evolution, DDC Smart Inspection, EagleHawk, and Enterprise UAS.

The market is highly competitive with the increasing popularity of drone services in various industry verticals. Market players are taking favorable moves regarding service launches and mergers & acquisitions to stay competitive in the market. This factor is leading to the tremendous expansion of the commercial drone services market. For instance,

In April 2022, Wing a drone delivery company in the United States introduced the first-ever commercial drone delivery services in the United States.

a drone delivery company in the United States introduced the first-ever commercial drone delivery services in the United States. In September 2022, Valqari acquired IDU Group to establish a drone delivery infrastructure by offering mail, packages, and others with the help of drones.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the provider of commercial drone services market positioned across regions, revenue growth, and service offering expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of the Commercial Drone Services Market

By Service Type:

Mapping & Surveying

Inspection

Photography & Filming

Localization & Detection

Delivery

Spraying & Seeding

Others (Not Covered Elsewhere)

By End-use Industry:

Energy

Construction

Transportation & Warehouse

Agriculture

Mining, Oil & Gas Extraction

Public Administration

Real Estate & Industrial Plant

Entertainment & Recreational

Safety & Security

Educational Services

Waste Management

Healthcare & Insurance

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

