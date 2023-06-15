Suncrafted Cannabis Lights it Up at NECANN, Wins Awards for Best Non Concentrate Solvents

Middleborough, MA, 2023-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Suncrafted Cannabis, a Holistic Health Group company, took home multiple awards from the 4th annual New England Canna Convention (NECANN) held at the Hynes Auditorium in Boston, MA in March. The Middleborough, MA-based grower took home first place for Best Non-Solvent Concentrate (a/k/a “solventless”) for Licensed Facility/Medical Use for its Mountain Top Mint Live Rosin product. Additionally, Suncrafted won third place for the same category for its Garlic Breath Fresh Press Live Rosin.

NECANN is the nation’s largest cannabis B2B conference series, with more than1000 exhibitors and 40,000 attendees.

“Considering we had only been open for four months at the time of this year’s NECANN submissions, both awards are tremendously gratifying,” said Tim McNamara, Suncrafted Cannabis’ President. “This is a victory for not only the quality and synergy between our cultivation and concentrate teams, resulting in superior medicinal products, but the sustainable way we conduct our business.”

Suncrafted is an outspoken leader for sustainable practices in cannabis production from seed to sale. The company’s sustainable activities include growing outdoors, as well as inside the company’s brand new state-of-the-art greenhouse facility. Stock “mother” plants, and slower growth “vegetative” plants are efficiently nurtured in vertical grow systems under energy efficient LED lights, but all high intensity “flower” growth occurs outside or in the company’s hybrid greenhouses. Depending on season, cannabis cultivation under greenhouses can reduce energy consumption by 40-60 percent versus “indoor” grow methods.

Aside from being a more sustainable business, Suncrafted Cannabis looks to educate consumers on the medicinal benefits of cannabis, which include its award-winning products.

“We take a more holistic look at cannabis and what it can do for your overall health and wellness, including the conditions it addresses,” said McNamara. “To that end, our products use only holistic formulations, and our dispensary hosts a “Medical Monday,” when a registered nurse who specializes in medical marijuana visits with patients to explain cannabis dosage, and how it is used by patients for health issues.”

Added McNamara, “Many cannabis stores got into the business purely to capture market share, utilizing old methods and older buildings. We took a different and more long-term approach with a very calculated effort to offer medicinal benefits and to appeal to the environmentally conscious consumer.”

Suncrafted Cannabis is located at 477 Wareham Street (Route 28) in Middleborough, MA and is open Sun-Wed from 9am to 6pm, Thurs-Sat. from 9am to 9pm. For more information, you can call 1-833-SUNCRAFT or visit https://suncraftedma.com/

For more information on NECANN, visit https://necann.com/.

About Suncrafted Cannabis:

Holistic Health Group, Inc. d/b/a Suncrafted Cannabis is a vertically integrated cannabis production and sales company housed all under one roof at 477 Wareham Street in Middleborough, MA. All investment, ownership and management is held by Massachusetts residents and the company serves both medical and adult use markets. The organization is focused on sustainable production with a medical focus using environmentally friendly techniques for contaminant free cannabis products. Patients and soon consumers can view and pre-order the company’s products at http://suncraftedma.com