Syngas Catalysts Revenue Is Expected to Rise at a CAGR of Around 5.6% by 2031

By the end of 2021, 67.1 KT of syngas catalysts are anticipated to have been produced worldwide. The market value for syngas catalysts declined by 1.5% in 2020, which was less than most producers had anticipated.

Fact conducted business study on syngas catalysts. Key insights covered in MR include techno-economic analysis of the production of acetone derivatives, current and speculative pricing, current and speculative production capacity, capacity utilization rates of each producer, current and speculative pricing, and price optimisation strategy across the value chain.

Competition Landscape:

In order to expand their consumer base, syngas catalyst manufacturers are opting for both, organic and inorganic growth strategies such as capacity expansion, partnerships, and collaboration to help them garner more market share.

In Dec 2020, Johnson Matthey secured a license to develop one of the largest single train methanol plants in the world. Through this, JM tends to expand its footprint in China by supplying catalysts, technology, and commissioning assistance.

In 2020, Johnson Matthey and ThyssenKrupp renewed a partnership for world class collaboration in ammonia production.

BASF SE recently signed a deal with Linde focusing on syngas generation in order to tackle the climate issue by promoting clean energy and expanding their cooperation on the process. Linde’s DRYREF technology uses BASF’s SYNSPIRE catalyst and is viable and cost-effective alternative to partial oxidation plants with low H2/CO ratios.

Key Segments Covered in Syngas Catalysts Industry Research:

· By Operation

Coal to SNG

Reforming

Steam Reforming

Others

· By Catalyst

Nickel

Nickel Oxide

Others

· By Use Case

Hydrogen Synthesis

Ammonia Synthesis

Methanol Synthesis

SNG Plants

Biomass Gasification

Coal Gasification

Tar Removal

Fuel Cell

Gas to Liquids

