Medical Grade Silicone Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.8% By 2033

Based on the analysis by Fact.MR, the global medical-grade silicone market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2.0 billion in 2023 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach US$ 3.5 billion by the end of 2033. Silicone, a certified polymer widely used in the medical sector, is playing a pivotal role in the production of diverse medical devices. Its remarkable properties, including sustainability, durability, and longevity, are driving its high adoption within the medical industry. Growing requirements from sectors such as scuba gear manufacturing and baby bottle production are expected to further bolster the market growth of medical-grade silicone.

The offer in this portion accompanies many open doors including fabricating items, appropriation, retail, and showcasing administrations. Broad rounds of essential and far reaching optional exploration have been utilized by the examiners at Fact.MR to show up at different assessments and projections for Demand of Medical Grade Silicone Market both at worldwide and provincial levels.

Market Players: –

3M

Avantor

Dow Corning

DuPont

Elkem

Evonik

KCC Group

Momentive Performance Material

Shin-Etsu

Wacker- Chemie

Eminent Player’s Key Stratagems

Leading companies in the medical-grade silicone sector are utilizing various approaches like research and development (R&D) and expanding their production capabilities to foster worldwide market growth.

They are implementing inorganic tactics, such as collaboration and mergers & acquisitions, to enhance their production capacity and establish a foothold in untapped markets. These strategies play a vital role in enabling companies to stay ahead of the competition, meet evolving customer requirements, and take advantage of emerging prospects.

For example :

In 2021, 3M launched a new 3M silicone adhesive to improve medical devices intended for people with fragile skin. The company launched a new class of silicone adhesives that balances strength, flexibility, and comfort.

In 2021, DuPont increased research and development spending to around US$ 618 million . The company’s goal is to gain 30% of its sales from new products and 25% from existing products

. The company’s goal is to gain of its sales from new products and from existing products In 2021, Elkem announced a strategic investment plan to unlock new specialty silicone supply for customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and the Americas. The company will invest around US$ 39.0 Mn to upgrade its silicone upstream plant in Roussillon, France

to upgrade its silicone upstream plant in Roussillon, France In 2021, Momentive Performance Material announced acquisition of KCC Corporation’s Silicone business, to strengthen its global capabilities in advanced silicone based products.

Segmentation of Medical Grade Silicone Industry Research

By Product Type : Rubber Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) High Consistency Rubber (HCR) Flurosilicone Silicone Rubber (FSR) Room Temperature Vulcanize (RTV) Adhesives Gels Fluids

By Application : Implants Manufacturing Device Component Production Medical Tape Production Menstrual Cups & Discs Production Scuba Gear Manufacturing Baby Bottle Production Others



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

