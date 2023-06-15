PIR Sensor Market Is Surge Ahead At A CAGR Of 12.3% By 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The global PIR sensor market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 647 million in 2023 and surge ahead at a CAGR of 12.3% to top a market size of US$ 2 billion by the end of 2033. Sales of PIR sensors accounted for 1% share of the global sensor market at the end of 2022.From 2018 to 2022, the global market for PIR sensors registered a CAGR of 6.2%, according to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

The offer in this portion accompanies many open doors including fabricating items, appropriation, retail, and showcasing administrations. Broad rounds of essential and far reaching optional exploration have been utilized by the examiners at Fact.MR to show up at different assessments and projections for Demand of PIR Sensor Market both at worldwide and provincial levels.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players manufacturing PIR sensors are Adafruit, Ecosens Lighting Pvt. Ltd, KEMET Corporation., Knightsbridge, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., NINGBO ENERGYLUX OPTOELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD Ningbo Haishu Kaiau Electronics Co., Ltd., Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd, PIR Motion Sensors, Seeed Technology Co., Ltd., Sensinova, Shenzhen Asia Bright Industry Co., Ltd., ShenZhen HaiWang Sensor Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Sumring Technology Co., Limited., SHENZHEN TAIAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD, STMicroelectronics, and Zuden Technology (HK) Co., Limited

With science & technology developing all the time, computer microprocessors, new semiconductor materials, advanced digital signal processing technology, and manufacturing techniques, pyroelectric infrared sensors develop rapidly.

New materials and processing techniques improve the infrared detection rate of pyroelectric infrared sensors, lengthen the response wavelength, reduce response time, improve pixel sensitivity and pixel density, increase interference, and reduce production costs will be some of the advancements which will lead to the growth of the market.

PIR Motion Sensors, in 2020, launched a new range of products. One of its newly launched products is the Infrared LED Sensor Lamp, HC-61. It is an automatic sensor lamp with improved object detection.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of PIR sensors positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of PIR Sensor Industry Research

By Connection : Wired Wireless

By Measuring Range : Indoor PIR Up to 3 m 3-6 m 6-10 m Above 10 m Outdoor PIR Below 20 m 20-50 m 50-100 m Above 100 m

By Output : Analog Digital

By Application : Lighting Controls Thermostats and HVAC Systems Smart Home and IoT IP Cameras and Surveillance Systems Digital Signage Others

By End-use Vertical : Consumer Electronics Automotive Industrial & Manufacturing Aerospace & Defense Healthcare BFSI Residential Others



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

How Fact.MR Assists in Making Strategic Moves?

The data provided in the PIR Sensor Market report offers comprehensive analysis of important industry trends. Industry players can use this data to strategize their potential business moves and gain remarkable revenues in the upcoming period.

The report covers the price trend analysis and value chain analysis along with analysis of diverse offering by market players. The main motive of this report is to assist enterprises to make data-driven decisions and strategize their business moves.

