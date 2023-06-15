Global Durian industry is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period 2023 – 2033

The durian market refers to the buying and selling of durian, a tropical fruit known for its unique and strong aroma. Durian is native to Southeast Asia and is highly regarded for its rich, custard-like texture and distinctive taste. The durian market is primarily centered in countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore, where durian is widely consumed and cultivated. In these countries, durians are typically harvested from durian orchards and brought to local markets or sold directly to consumers. Durian markets are often bustling with activity, especially during the peak durian season, when a wide variety of durian cultivars are available. Durian sellers in the market offer a range of durian types, each with its own flavor profile and characteristics. Customers can choose from different durian varieties based on factors like sweetness, bitterness, texture, and aroma intensity. Durians are usually sold either as whole fruits or pre-packaged in containers. Some markets also offer durian-based products such as durian pastries, durian ice cream, or durian-flavored snacks.

The durian market is highly competitive, and prices can vary depending on factors such as the durian’s quality, size, variety, and overall demand. Some particularly sought-after durian varieties, such as the Musang King or Mao Shan Wang durian, can fetch premium prices due to their superior taste and texture. The durian market has also expanded beyond local markets, with durian exports becoming increasingly popular. Countries like Malaysia and Thailand export durians to various international markets, including China, Singapore, and other parts of the world where durian is in demand. This global market has created new opportunities for durian growers and traders, leading to the establishment of specialized durian farms and dedicated durian export channels.

Overall, the durian market plays a significant role in the economies of Southeast Asian countries, providing opportunities for farmers, traders, and consumers to engage in the cultivation, trade, and enjoyment of this beloved tropical fruit.

Key findings of the Durian market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Durian. Additionally, the Durian market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Durian market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Durian vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Durian market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Durian market.

Durian price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2023-2033

The pulp segment drives sales due to the long shelf life

The bulk of the time, it is consumed in its freshest state, and on the market, pulp comes in second. Since pulp has a longer shelf life, it generates the majority of earnings. Due to its use in a variety of recipes, the canned and dried forms are expected to see an increase in share throughout the projection period. Because this fruit is renowned for its sweetness despite having a strong odour, raw ingestion is common in Asian nations.

Despite having its roots in South Asia, it is commonly consumed worldwide and used in a variety of recipes. In addition to the nations of origin, fruit puree is favoured to improve the flavour and quality of desserts, soft drinks, and confectionery goods.

Competitive landscape analysis

The report offers in-depth insights into competition prevailing in the market. It profiles companies in terms of tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3. Growth prospects for companies belonging to each of these tiers are studied in detail. The survey also includes company share analysis to evaluate share held by these companies, respectively. It also underscores some of the winning strategies adopted by the market players. The impact of government regulations on strategies adopted by the market players are evaluated in details.

The primary methods used to spread awareness and reach clients around the world are promotional efforts carried out by manufacturers and quality certifications offered and upheld by the manufacturers.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are :

Thaiaochi, Tempora Food Industry

Sdn Bhd

Sunshine International Co., Ltd.

D International Co., Ltd.

NAFOODS GROUP JSC

Xi’an Asclepius Bio-Tech Co.,Ltd

Lavifood

What insights does the Durian report provide to the readers?

Durian fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Durian

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Durian in detail.

Segmentation

· By Product Type :

Fresh Processed Powder Pulp Puree



· By Processing Technology :

Raw Dried Canned



· By End Use :

Desserts & Ice-creams Soft Drinks Bakery Confectionery Snacks Powder Premixes Others



· By Region :

North America Latin America Europe Japan Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Middle East & Africa (MEA)



