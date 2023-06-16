New Hope in Lewy Body Dementia Treatment: Unlocking the Power of Advanced Medical Solutions

Increasing prevalence of lewy body dementia and the absence of concerned drugs to manage this ailment is influencing pharma companies to invest in R&D. Currently, Alzheimer’s treatment drugs are used for managing lewy body dementia; however, it is highly likely that a range of generic drugs will proliferate the market in the near future.

The high cost of lewy body dementia treatment has prompted healthcare providers to bring certain aspects under the ambit of reimbursements. Favorable regulations pertaining to lewy body dementia treatment have meant that economically weaker sections of the society have access to quality care, which in turn has opened up opportunities for pharmaceutical companies.

The Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market is expected to grow significantly over the coming years, as more treatments and medications become available for those with the condition. Currently, the main treatments for Lewy Body Dementia are medications and lifestyle modifications, such as exercise and cognitive behavioral therapy. Additionally, research is being done into using stem cell transplants, deep brain stimulation, and other therapies to help alleviate the symptoms of Lewy Body Dementia. As the treatments and medications become more widely available, the Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market is expected to see an increase in demand.

Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market – The Competitive Landscape

Swedish research-based biopharma company, BioArctic AB, announced that AbbVie has attained the FDA approval of IND application for ABBV-0805 for the treatment of individuals with Parkinson’s disease. The alpha-synuclein-targeting ABBV-0805 is the most advanced treatment in-licensed by AbbVie from BioArctic in December 2018. The antibody has been evaluated as a disease modifying treatment for Parkinson’s disease.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., a Japan-based pharmaceutical company, has signed a joint research agreement with Aikomi, Ltd. to build medical devices to relieve and prevent behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has announced the completion of acquisition of Shire plc. With this acquisition, Takeda Pharmaceutical has become a global, value-based, research and development driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan.

Other players operating in the lewy body dementia treatment market and profiled in the report include BioArctic AB, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Mylan NV, Sanofi AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Eisai Co., Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Allergan Plc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., and Mallinckrodt Pharmacauticals.

Key Segments :

Drug Type Cholinesterase Inhibitors Antipsychotic Drugs Carbidopa-Levodopa Antidepressants Benzodiazepine Modafinil

By Indication Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB) Parkinson’s Disease

Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores Online Pharmacies

Regions North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East and Africa (MEA)



