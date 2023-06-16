By 2032, The Model Based Testing Market Is Expected To Reach Us$ 1.82 Billion

Rockville, US, 2023-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The Model Based Testing Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Model Based Testing demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Model Based Testing market outlook across the globe.

170 page market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Model Based Testing market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of various end-use segments

The global model based testing market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2032. At present, the market stands at a valuation of US$ 1.16 billion and is expected to reach US$ 1.82 billion by the end of 2032.

Key Companies Profiled:

Accenture Plc

Microsoft Corporation

Capgemini SE

Wipro Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Infosys Limited

Oracle Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Model Based Testing market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future

Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

Competitive Landscape

Key model based testing providers are focusing on launching novel testing solutions powered by advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, etc.

In June 2022, Cyient, an Indian multinational tech corporation, announced the launch of a new AI-powered framework for software testing and automated systems. CyFAST has been launched to accelerate end-to-end automation across various platforms and devices to create an efficient environment to manage testing projects.

Key Segments Covered in Model Based Testing Industry Research

Model Based Testing Market by Model Type : Finite State Machines State Charts Unified Modeling Language (UML)



· Model Based Testing Market by Testing Type :

Online Model-based Testing

Offline Model-based Testing

· Model Based Testing Market by Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

