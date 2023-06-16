Sales of UPVC Industry is Likely To Expand With A CAGR Of 6.8% By 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ —

uPVC is used in the production of pipes in the construction sector especially in making window frames. The preference for uPVC window frames is due to the fire resistance and rigidity as the material does not bend. It’s also used as a substitute instead of painted wood. The window sills and installation of double glazing among new constructions are likely to replace conventional single-glazed windows.

It is more durable than PVC which is likely to exceed its preference in the forecast period. The chemical resistance and sound insulation are characteristics that increase demand for uPVC in domestic usage.The global uPVC market valuation is USD 51.37 Billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to expand and reach USD 99.18 Billion by end of 2032. The industry was likely to expand with a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period.

Market Players: –

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd

LG Chem

Inovyn

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Mexichem S.A.B de C.V

Ercros SA

Kem One

Braskem

uPVC Market : Segmentation

By Application : Window Frames Pipes Others

By End-use Industry : Construction Plastic and Polymer

By the Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

