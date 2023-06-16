Demand for Flipped Classrooms Is Estimated to Evolve Rapidly at a CAGR of 16.2% by 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The global flip (flipped) classroom market is estimated to be worth US$ 2 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at an outstanding CAGR of 16.2% from 2023 to 2033 (forecast period) to reach US$ 9 billion.

The significance of technology in education is expanding, providing numerous chances for teachers to enhance the conventional lecture method. It is getting less and less effective to teach pupils and assign assignments based on lectures they will only ever hear once. A small percentage of students may have benefited from this one-dimensional approach, while most students gain from its opposite, sometimes known as “flipping the classroom.”

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is very competitive with the presence of several vendors. Firms in this market offer a diverse variety of products, such as software for conducting flipped classroom classes, an interface suited for flipped classroom services for publication, and so on.

Key players in the global flipped classroom market are using various development strategies such as technological partnerships and collaborations, product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and regional expansion to establish a foothold in the market. Moreover, several start-ups are entering the global market.

Playposit, a US-based start-up, offers an interactive web-based video platform that enables educators to give formative evaluations both within and outside the classroom. The platform allows educators to monitor students’ progress, access a video archive, and share content with colleagues. It can work in tandem with users’ existing learning management system (LMS) and video hosting provider.

EdPuzzle, a start-up based in the United States, offers assessment-centered software that enables students and teachers to create interactive online videos by integrating multiple-choice or open-ended questions, audio tracks, audio notes, or comments on a video. Edpuzzle interactive videos can be created using videos from websites such as TED, YouTube, and National Geographic.

Panopto, a major provider of flipped classroom software, announced the acquisition of Ensemble Video, a producer of video management software for K to 12, higher education, and corporations in April 2021. This investment will allow thousands of new customers to use Panopto’s services, significantly extending the company’s customer base.

Key Segments of Flipped Classroom Industry Research:

· By Product :

Software

Services

Hardware

· By End Use :

Higher Education

K to 12

· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific & China

Middle East & Africa

