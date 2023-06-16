Car Radiator Demand Is Anticipated to Surpass USD 8.5 Billion by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The global car radiator market is estimated at USD 4.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 8.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2032.

In past, the car radiator market value saw a significant market growth of 3.7% CAGR from 2017 to 2021. The global car radiator market has generated an absolute $ opportunity of nearly USD 754 Million in the last five years. It is assessed to create an absolute $ opportunity of almost USD 1.7 Billion and USD 2.5 Billion throughout 2022 & 2027 and 2027 & 2032 correspondingly.

Competitive Landscape:

Companies working in the car radiator industry are expanding their product portfolio by launching new products as demand for car radiators is increasing due to rising demand for hybrid vehicles.

Also, the key companies have adopted numerous strategies including merger & acquisition, partnership, expansion, product launch etc. Product launch is the key strategy to increase their market presence among customers.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of car radiator market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance:

On 10th May 2019, Marelli has acquired Calsonic Kansei Corporation. Company will be able to expand its manufacturing base of radiators as well acquire large consumer base. On 28th July 2021, MAHLE has announced to expand aftermarket solutions range like transmission oil management, air conditioning service and calibration.

Global Car Radiator Market Segments:

· By Product Type, Global Car Radiator Market is segmented as:

Down-Flow

Cross-Flow

· By Material Type, Global Car Radiator Market is segmented as:

Aluminum

Copper/Brass

Aluminum/Plastics

· By Car Type, Global Car Radiator Market is segmented as:

Compact

Sub-Compact

Mid-Size

Sedan

Luxury

Van

· By Sales Channel, Global Car Radiator Market is segmented as:

OEM

Aftermarket

· By Region, Global Car Radiator Market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

