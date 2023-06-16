Consumption of Upcycled Ingredients Is Expected To Propagate 1.9X by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global upcycled ingredients market is estimated at US$ 275.3 million in 2022. The market is predicted to expand at a healthy CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast years of 2022-2032 after registering a CAGR of 5.6% between 2017 and 2021.

The negative impact of food waste on the environment has escalated social concerns regarding food waste management, which has opened the door for upcycled ingredient manufacturers. Market players are taking efforts to bring in innovation by using animal-based waste such as eggshells to produce value-added ingredients such as collagen proteins and calcium carbonate.

To support market growth, the Upcycled Food Association came into existence for the certification of upcycled ingredients, which has enhanced its safety and popularity among the population. Initially, the use of upcycled ingredients was limited to the food and beverage industry. However, surging demand for organic and safe products in the cosmetics and personal care industry has also amplified interest in upcycled ingredients.

Rules regarding the labeling on upcycled products – upcycled product manufacturers should reveal which ingredients are upcycled on the product label to avoid any misunderstanding and confusion among consumers – will increase awareness about upcycled ingredients and drive overall market growth.

Key manufacturers of upcycled ingredients are trying to fetch raw materials to bring innovative certified upcycled ingredients into the market. Many manufacturers collect raw materials from previous manufacturing processes to bring in upcycled ingredients.

As per regulations, upcycled ingredients can be supplied to the B2B sales channel, and therefore, manufacturers need to build their relations with other upcycled product manufacturers.

Also, some manufacturers are involved in inorganic growth tactics such as partnerships to acquire a larger consumer base and higher profit margins.

For instance :

In March 2022 , SunOpta, a key manufacturer of upcycled ingredients, received the Upcycled Ingredient Certified standard from the Upcycled Food Association for the product OatGold.

, SunOpta, a key manufacturer of upcycled ingredients, received the Upcycled Ingredient Certified standard from the Upcycled Food Association for the product OatGold. In January 2022, ReGrained entered into a partnership with Purotos to offer an upcycled solution for the commercial baking industry.

Key Takeaways from Upcycled Ingredients Market Study

The global upcycled ingredients market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 6.4% and be valued at US$ 512 million by 2032.

Under the ingredient type segment, upcycled starch dominates the market with US$ 70.6 million valuation in 2022 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.6% through 2032.

North America dominated the market with 48.7% share in 2021.

Together, North America and Europe represent over 70% of the overall market share in 2022.

Based on region, demand for upcycled ingredients is expected to increase at CAGRs of 5.7% and 6.9% in North America and Europe, respectively, over the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered in the Upcycled Ingredients Industry Survey

Upcycled Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type : Upcycled Starch Upcycled Proteins / Powder Upcycled Flour Upcycled Dietary Fiber Upcycled Ethanol Upcycled Oils Upcycled Vitamins Upcycled Electrolytes Upcycled Antioxidants Upcycled Minerals



Upcycled Ingredients Market by Source : Plant-based Seeds Peels Flowers Fruits Grains Animal-based Egg Shells Animal Bones Others



Upcycled Ingredients Market by End Use : Food and Beverages Cosmetics and personal care Nutraceuticals Animal Feed and Pet Food



Winning Strategy

Key manufacturers of upcycled ingredients are focusing on acquiring raw materials that can be further utilized to make upcycled ingredients. Additionally, they are also focusing on getting certifications from the Upcycled Food Association to operate in the market.

Some manufacturers are also concentrating on expanding their customer base through mergers and partnerships for the better reach of their ingredients in the B2B channel.

