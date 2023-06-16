Increasing Demand for Anti-Ageing Products to Favor Color Cosmetics Industry, Expected To Surpass US$ 140 Billion by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ —

During the forecast period of 2022-2032, the global color cosmetics market is projected to display a CAGR of 5.54% while garnering US$ 140.1 Billion. Various benefits associated with cosmetic products like anti-tan and anti-aging are expected to drive market growth in the forecast period.

The ongoing development in technologies is offering small and large-scale cosmetic brands various opportunities, allowing them to spread awareness about the product to the consumers. Further, social influencers provide intake on products by analyzing cons and pros, thus, promoting sales. Various manufacturers and small enterprises are collaborating with social influencers and celebrities for promotion and advertisement through digital marketing channels to secure consumer demand for cosmetic products. In addition, the outbreak of the pandemic resulted in various consumers shifting towards online platforms for purchasing cosmetic products, therefore positively impacting the color cosmetics market trends.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The global color cosmetics market secured about US$ 77 Billion in 2021

The color cosmetics market in APAC is anticipated to display a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

In 2021, the color cosmetics market in North America is anticipated to have valued at US$ 35 Billion in 2021

By product type, facial cosmetics to account for 27% of global sales in 2022 and beyond

Crème-based color cosmetics to be highly sought after, expected to comprise of nearly 2/5th of total sales in 2022

“Growing desire to look young and rising disposable income in developing countries are expected to benefit the market. Further, increasing demand for eco-friendly products is projected to offer a conducive environment of growth to the market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Titans

Johnson & Johnson

Benefit Cosmetics LLC

Revlon Group

MAC Cosmetics

Procter & Gamble Co.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Chanel S.A.

Laverana GmbH & Co. KG

Clarins Group

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Coty Inc.

Ciate London

Chantecaille Beaute Inc,

Kroylan Professional Make-up

Avon Products, Inc.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Unilever PLC

Recent Developments from the Market Include :

In December 2021, Purplle acquired the cosmetics and skincare brand Faces Canada. The acquisition was announced after Purplle raised $60 million last month from Premji Invest, the family office of Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji, valuing the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand at $630 million.

acquired the cosmetics and skincare brand Faces Canada. The acquisition was announced after Purplle raised $60 million last month from Premji Invest, the family office of Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji, valuing the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand at $630 million. In September 2022, Revlon launched its experiential brand location in Delhi, India. The store features the full line of Revlon color cosmetics, skincare, and personal care goods along with a few Revlon Professionals and Street Wear Products. The flagship store will offer a comprehensive range of hair and makeover services, comprising hair coloring with the Revlon Professional line, hair care, hair cutting, and hair styling as well as party makeovers and basic grooming, all performed by experts.

launched its experiential brand location in Delhi, India. The store features the full line of Revlon color cosmetics, skincare, and personal care goods along with a few Revlon Professionals and Street Wear Products. The flagship store will offer a comprehensive range of hair and makeover services, comprising hair coloring with the Revlon Professional line, hair care, hair cutting, and hair styling as well as party makeovers and basic grooming, all performed by experts. In January 2022, Chanel announced the launch of a new line of beauty products combining natural ingredients from sustainable sources and more eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Color Cosmetics Market

By Product Type : Facial Color Products Blushers Foundation Loose Face Powder Concealers Other Facial Products Eye Makeup Products Eye Liners/Pencils Mascara Eye Shadow Other Eye Makeup Products Lip Products Lip Gloss Lip Liners/Pencils Lip Sticks Other Lip Products Nail Products Nail Paints Nail Polish Nail Removers Nail Treatment/Strengtheners Other Nail Products Hair Color Products Permanent Demi-permanent Semi-permanent Gradual

: By Form : Powder Spray Crème Gel

By Pricing : Mass Mid-premium/Affordable Premium Premium

By Consumer Orientation Color Cosmetics for Men Color Cosmetics for Women Unisex Color Cosmetics for

By Sales Channel : Specialty Stores Brand Outlets Modern Trade Channels Online Channels Departmental Stores Convenience Stores Other Stores



More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global color cosmetics market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product Type (Facial Color Products, Eye Makeup Products, Lips Products, Nail Products, Hair Color Products) Form (Powder, Spray, Crème, Gel), Pricing (Mass, Mid-premium/Affordable Premium, Premium), Consumer Orientation (Color Cosmetics for Men, Color Cosmetics for Women, Unisex Color Cosmetics), Sales Channel (Specialty Stores, Brand Outlets, Modern Trade Channels, Online Channels, Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, Other Stores), & Region (North America, Europe, and Rest of the World).

