Indoor Utility Mats Demand to Reach US$ 4.2 Billion By 2032

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Door mats market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

According to recently released statistics on the door mats market, the demand for door mats increased globally year over year (YoY) by 5.5% to reach US$ 6.9 Bn in 2021. In 2021, demand for anti-fatigue door mats increased 8.2% to reach US$ 932.6 Mn, while that for interior utility mats increased 7.3% to reach US$ 4.2 Bn.

Key findings of the Door mats market study:

  • Regional breakdown of the Door mats market based on predefined taxonomy.
  • Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Door mats vendors in detail.
  • Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Door mats market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.
  • Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.
  • Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Door mats market.

Top Companies in Door mats Market

  • 3M Company
  • Advance Flooring Systems
  • Axis House Ltd.
  • Apache Mills
  • Anthropologie
  • Abbott Collection
  • Bergo Flooring AB
  • Birrus Matting Systems
  • Cintas Corporation
  • Create & Barrel
  • Eagle Mat & Floor Products
  • Entryways
  • Forbo Holding AG
  • Millikan & Company
  • Nedia Home
  • Notrax
  • Fanmats
  • Kleen-Tex Industries Ltd.
  • Superior Manufacturing Group
  • Williams Sonoma Inc.

Industry Survey

  • Door Mats Market by Utility:
    • Outdoor Door Mats
    • Indoor Door Mats
  • Door Mats Market by Product Type:
    • Scrapper Mats
    • Decorative Mats
    • Anti-Fatigue Mats
    • Drainage Mats
    • Others
  • Door Mats Market by Diagonal Length:
    • < 54 cm Door Mats
    • (54 – 108) cm Door Mats
    • (108 – 150) cm Door Mats
    • > 150 cm Door Mats
  • Door Mats Market by Material:
    • Rubber Door Mats
    • Nylon Door Mats
    • Polypropylene Door Mats
    • Coir Door Mats
    • Cotton Door Mats
    • Microfiber Door Mats
    • Others
  • Door Mats Market by End Use:
    • Household Door Mats
    • Commercial Door Mats
    • Industrial Door Mats
  • Door Mats Market by Sales Channel:
    • Instore
      • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
      • Specialty Stores
      • Convenience Stores
      • Others
    • Online
      • Company-owned Websites
      • e-Commerce Platforms
  • Door Mats Market by Region:
    • North America Door Mats Market
    • Latin America Door Mats Market
    • Europe Door Mats Market
    • East Asia Door Mats Market
    • South Asia & Oceania Door Mats Market
    • Middle East & Africa Door Mats Market

Queries addressed in the Door mats market report:

  • Why are the Door mats market players targeting region for increased product sales?
  • What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Door mats market?
  • Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Door mats market?
  • What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Door mats market?

