Carbon Prepreg Market Is Projected To Increase at a CAGR of Around 11.6% by 2032

The market for carbon prepreg, which was valued at 4.9 billion dollars in 2021, is expected to grow to 15.7 billion dollars by 2032, a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2032.

The Epoxy-based Carbon Prepreg Resin type is anticipated to generate the largest revenue during the forecast period of 2022–2032, expanding at a CAGR of over 13%.A rise in the use of carbon prepreg for different automotive parts including wheel arches, brake ducts, splitters, and even engine components to make a bike or car more lightweight and efficient is one of the main income drivers that affects carbon prepreg demand.

Key Takeaways from the Study

• Carbon Prepreg Market was valued at US$ 4.9 Bn in 2021. According to Fact.MR, Carbon Prepreg Market revenue would increase 3.2X between 2022 and 2032, reaching roughly US$ 15.7 Bn in 2032.

• In terms of Product/Resin Type, Epoxy Resin is projected to account for the highest projected CAGR of over 9.8%. in FY 2017 to 2021 & CAGR of over 13.0% from 2022 to the end of the forecast (2032).

• In terms of application, Aerospace & Defence accounted for the highest CAGR of 9.6% during the historical period.

• US is the dominant country in Carbon Prepreg Market with an absolute dollar growth opportunity of over US$ 2.7 Bn. Behind U.S., the market in U.K. is expected to register an absolute dollar growth of US$ 706.0 Mn.

The Carbon Prepreg market suffered during Covid-19, due to the deferral of operations in 2020. Following the economic recovery from the Covid-19 outbreak, demand for Carbon Prepreg started to pick pace. During Covid-19, the aerospace and defence industry’s production slowed down. For instance, the CFRP-heavy A350 developed by Airbus SE being manufactured 12 times a month before the pandemic which came down to 5 times a month, while the production of the 787 Dreamliner dropped from 14 to 6 times a month.

Competitive Landscape:

Players in the market are constantly developing improved analytical solutions as well as extending their product offerings. The companies in Carbon Prepreg market are focused on their alliances, technology collaborations, and product launch strategies. The Tier 2 Players in the market are targeting to increase their Carbon Prepreg market share.

Some of the recent developments in the Carbon Prepreg market are :

In February 2020 World first bike with carbon fibre frame, subframe, swingarms and rims was launched by Ducati motor holding S.p.A, named as Ducati Superleggera V4.

World first bike with carbon fibre frame, subframe, swingarms and rims was launched by Ducati motor holding S.p.A, named as Ducati Superleggera V4. In May 2019, General Motors collaborated with Japan based company Teijin for producing world’s first application of carbon fibre reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) in its high production vehicle. The CFRTP material is been used for the boot bed of GM’s Premium offering GMC Sierra Denial 1500 and GMC Sierra AT4 1500 pickup.

Key Companies Covered

Chemical Computing Group ULC

ACP Composites Inc

Hexcel Corporation

Lingol Corporation

SGL Carbon SE

Solvay SA

Toray Industries

Gurit Holding AG

Mitsubishi Rayon Co.Ltd

Park Aerospace Corp

Market Segmentation:

· By Resin Type :

Epoxy

Phenolic

Bismaleidmide

Thermoplastics

· By Application :

Aerospace & Defence

Sports & Leisure

Automotive

Wind

Other Applications

· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Carbon Prepreg include:

What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Carbon Prepreg growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Carbon Prepreg Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Carbon Prepreg landscape change over the forecast period?

What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Carbon Prepreg size?

