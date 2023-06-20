Demand for Europe Box Spreader Is Anticipated to Reach US$ 521.9 Million by 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The Fact.MR report projects that the Europe box spreader market will reach US$ 361.9 million in 2023 and expand at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2033.

A box-spreader is a tool used to transport commodities such as fertilisers, manure, building supplies and other materials and spread them out evenly in preparation for tasks like seeding, construction and other tasks. The need for the box spreader market is driven by both the expanding agritech industry and the expanding agricultural needs caused by a growing global population.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent market players in the box spreader market include RAUCH Landmaschinenfabrik GmbH, Swenson Products, Pronar Sp. z o.o., and KUHN SAS, among others.

Manufacturers are adopting various strategies for gaining high-profit margins and remaining competitive in the market. Establishing long-term trade relations with the end-users to ensure revenue growth during unfavorable trade situations.

Further, establishing an online presence leads to brand recognition and help out market players reach more customer through the online platform and also understand the customer’s needs and wants.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of box spreader positioned across countries, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Key Companies Profiled:

RAUCH Landmaschinenfabrik GmbH

Swenson Products

Pronar Sp. z o.o.

KUHN SAS

Category-wise Insights:

Why electric-type is gaining traction in the box spreader market?

Electric mode of operation is gaining traction owing to the fact that fuel prices are rising, further, in the near future it is estimated that inflation and rising fuel prices to reduce the adoption of fuel-driven machinery or vehicles. On the back of such factors, market players have adopted electrical energy to fuel the box-spreaders and ensure high-profit margins. Hence, driving the segment’s growth in the market.

Which end-use industry is gaining traction over the forecast period?

Fertilizer and manure spreading requirements drive the market’s growth as box-spreader spreads the fertilizer and manure evenly for further usage and also save labor costs and time. Due to this factor, the segment is projecting high demand for the box spreader.

Segmentation of Box Spreader Industry Research:

· By Hopper Capacity :

200-500

500-700

700 & above

· By Mode of Operation :

Mechanical

Hydraulic

Electric

· By Application :

Cargo lifting and shifting

Fertilizer and manure spreading

Surface mining

Others

· By End-Use Industry :

Shipping Industry

Railroad industry

Manufacturing industry

Agricultural industry

Mining industry

Health care industry

· By Country :

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

BENELUX

NORDICs

Portugal

Rest of Europe

