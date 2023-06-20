Market for Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Is Likely to be Valued at US$ 4.5 Billion by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The market for intrapartum monitoring devices was valued at US$ 2.2 billion in 2021, and in 2022, it is anticipated to grow by 4.5% year over year to reach US$ 2.3 billion. Demand is anticipated to increase between 2022 and 2032 at a value CAGR of 6.8%, potentially reaching US$ 4.5 billion by the conclusion of the assessment period.

Technology’s constant improvement has forced manufacturers of intrapartum monitoring devices to elevate their degree of service. According to Fact.MR, a company that does market research and competitive intelligence, the market for intrapartum monitoring devices experienced a startling 7.5% CAGR from 2015 to 2021.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Global intrapartum monitoring devices market to flourish 0.9x from 2022 to 2032

U.S to emerge as the dominant Intrapartum Monitoring Devices market, reaching US$ 1.6 Billion by 2032

China to be the fastest-growing market, registering a CAGR of 6.1% across the decade

South Korea, U.K & Japan are likely to yield $ opportunities worth US$ 60.1 Million, US$ 76.9 Million, and US$103.7Million respectively

By product, electrodes to register maximum intrapartum monitoring devices usage, growing at a 6.9% CAGR

North America to emerge as the top region, growing at a rate of 7.0% through 2032

“Rising prevalence of birth-related complications and increasing incidence of intrapartum-related neonatal deaths, and continuous R&D activities by key market players for producing innovative products stimulating demand for intrapartum monitoring devices,” remarks an analyst at Fact.MR.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market for Intrapartum Monitoring Devices is characterized by the presence of multiple vendors, aiming to offer extensive consulting and integration services to clients. Additionally, enterprises are seeking out, specialized service providers, offering solutions tailor-made to suit their business objectives. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage up-gradation and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market.

In March 2021 – CooperSurgical announced the acquisition of Safe Obstetric Systems, inventor of the patented single-use device, the Fetal Pillow®. The Fetal Pillow is designed to elevate a deeply impacted fetal head without injury during a fully dilated C-section (CSFD). With elevated rates of maternal morbidity and mortality, there is an increased focus on reducing maternal and fetal complications during delivery. In technically challenging clinical situations such as CSFD, the use of the Fetal Pillow may reduce maternal blood transfusion.

announced the acquisition of Safe Obstetric Systems, inventor of the patented single-use device, the Fetal Pillow®. The Fetal Pillow is designed to elevate a deeply impacted fetal head without injury during a fully dilated C-section (CSFD). With elevated rates of maternal morbidity and mortality, there is an increased focus on reducing maternal and fetal complications during delivery. In technically challenging clinical situations such as CSFD, the use of the Fetal Pillow may reduce maternal blood transfusion. In April 2022 Royal Philips and Oulu University Hospital (Finland) announced a strategic partnership agreement to support the hospital’s ambitious OYS2030 renewal program. The program aims to transform the operations and facilities of Oulu University Hospital to meet the challenges of future specialized care. Philips is providing its latest image-guided therapy solutions and innovations to transform the diagnosis and treatment of patients, as well as maintenance, consultancy and financing services.

and announced a strategic partnership agreement to support the hospital’s ambitious OYS2030 renewal program. The program aims to transform the operations and facilities of Oulu University Hospital to meet the challenges of future specialized care. Philips is providing its latest image-guided therapy solutions and innovations to transform the diagnosis and treatment of patients, as well as maintenance, consultancy and financing services. In May 2022 – GE Healthcare has an agreement with Pulsenmore, to accelerate global adoption of Pulsenmore’s homecare ultrasound solutions and will also support their goal to pursue U.S. FDA clearance and commercial expansion. GE Healthcare will also partner with Pulsenmore to distribute its products in Europe and other markets to develop ultrasound-based healthcare offerings that cater to the burgeoning homecare market.

Key Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Providers

Analogic Corporation

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc.

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Stryker

Olympus Corporation

Cardinal Health

MindChild Medical

Key Segments Covered in the Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Industry Report:

· Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market by Product :

Intrapartum Monitors

Intrapartum Electrodes Fetal Scalp Electrodes Intrauterine Pressure Catheters Transducers for Fetal Heart Rate Transducers for Uterine Contractions



· Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market by Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Intrapartum Monitoring Devices include:

What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Intrapartum Monitoring Devices growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Intrapartum Monitoring Devices landscape change over the forecast period?

What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Intrapartum Monitoring Devices size?

