Turbo Trainer Market Is Predicted to Grow at a CAGR Of 3.9% by 2032

The market for turbo trainers is estimated to grow from US$ 248.17 million in 2022 to US$ 363.84 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The market for turbo trainers is growing as cycling activities become more common and more popular. Market participants offer a variety of turbo trainers, including direct driver trainers, wheel-on trainers, smart trainers, and others.In recent years, people all over the world have become increasingly conscious of the value of living a healthy lifestyle. A significant section of the global population is suffering from the negative effects of sedentary lifestyles on both physical and mental health.

Key Takeaways

While the online retail segment is anticipated to have a higher CAGR during the forecast period, the specialty stores segment had a larger revenue share in the v.

The US, Canada, and Mexico make up the three segments of the North American turbo trainers market.

One of the best ways to simulate outdoor cycling in the comfort of your own home is through the direct drive turbo trainers segment, which is categorised by product type in the turbo trainers market.

By application, the market for turbo trainers may offer opportunities in the commercial fitness facilities sector.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific

The Asia-Pacific turbo trainers market is expected to register at a significant CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the growing popularity of indoor sports and fitness training. Some of the key turbo trainers market growth drivers for this area are rising personal disposable income, rapid globalization, westernization, modernization, and an increase in the number of gymnasiums.

North America

The growth of the turbo trainers market in North America can be attributed to a number of factors, including an increase in the number of cyclists, increased popularity of cycling as a fitness activity, increased awareness of the benefits of cycling, and an increase in the number of health and fitness conscious people.

Competitive Landscape:

To meet the needs of end users, prominent players in the turbo trainer market are increasing their investments in cutting-edge products. Through mergers and acquisitions and partnerships with regional suppliers of indoor fitness equipment, manufacturers also intend to broaden their product line and geographic reach.

The turbo trainer industry is huge, with both domestic and international players. The turbo trainer industry is large, with both domestic and foreign competitors. The major players employ a variety of tactics to strengthen their market positions, including diversifying their product offerings, mergers, contracts, product upgrades, and acquisitions to increase their market share internationally.

Key Segments:

· By Product Type :

Wheel-on

Direct Drive

· By End User :

Personal

Commercial

Gymnasium

Others

· By Distribution Channel :

Online Company Website e-Commerce Website

Offline Specialty Stores Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Others



· By Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Recent Development

Collaboration

For people who are unable to cycle outside due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, Cyclist and Tacx announced in April 2020 the introduction of a new gravel riding turbo trainer.

Acquisition

A privately held Dutch company called Tacx B.V. designs and produces indoor bike trainers, tools, and accessories as well as indoor training software and applications. In April 2020, Garmin Ltd. completed the strategic acquisition of Tacx B.V.

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Turbo Trainer include:

What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Turbo Trainer growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Turbo Trainer Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Turbo Trainer landscape change over the forecast period?

What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Turbo Trainer size?

