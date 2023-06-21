Worldwide Sales Of Blister And Other High Visibility Packaging Are Projected To Reach US$ 95 Billion By 2033

Rockville, US, 2023-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The global blister and other high visibility packaging market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% and reach a valuation of US$ 95 billion by 2033, up from US$ 50 billion in 2023.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

Competition Landscape

The market for blister and other high visibility packaging solutions is moderately competitive. However, market competitiveness is projected to increase due to increased consumer awareness and the necessity for highly visible packaging. Moreover, many startups are entering the market with innovative and sustainable packaging materials.

In conjunction with America Recycles Day in November 2021, Amcor Rigid Packaging (ARP) revealed a technological development that will allow billions of small bottles to be recycled. ARP, recognized for its recyclable packaging, is constantly looking for methods to boost the amount of material that makes it through the recycling process.

Printex Transparent Packaging, a Canadian plastic packaging manufacturer, developed a line of fully PCR polyethylene terephthalate (PET) clear boxes in October 2021. The Eco-PET 100 boxes are supposed to be a suitable replacement for virgin PET and can be recycled several times.

Amcor began a new project in August 2021, constructing two new sites in Asia and Europe to complement current innovation centers in North America.

Amcor debuted AmSky, the world’s first recyclable PE-based capsule blister pack and thermoformed tablet, in May 2021. Amcor has designed a new, recyclable solution that enhances the whole recycling process while keeping all of the features of pre-existing blister packaging by removing the PVC. The new packaging is designed to comply with the strict standards of highly specialized and regulated pharmaceutical packaging, such as child resistance and senior citizen friendly. Based on an investigation by the company’s proprietary ASSET lifecycle assessment tool, accredited by the Carbon Trust, AmSky delivers a 70% reduction in carbon footprint when compared to market packaging options.

Key Segments of Blister and Other High Visibility Packaging Industry Research

By Product : Carded Blister Packaging Clamshell Packaging Windowed Packaging Skin Packaging Other High Visibility Packaging

By Application : Healthcare Consumer Goods Industrial Goods Food Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



