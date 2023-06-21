Demand for Resin Dryers Is Predicted to Reach US$ 24.65 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The global resin dryers market is anticipated to be worth US$ 16.65 billion in 2023 and US$ 24.65 billion by 2033. The resin dryers industry is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period.

The market grew rapidly by securing a significant share between 2018 and 2022. The increasing demand for plastic products to develop efficient resin dryers is advancing production in developing countries. The end-user industries such as consumer goods, packaging, automotive, and others are experiencing steady growth to upsurge the global market.

Key Takeaways of Resin Dryers Market

Growing Plastics Industry: The resin dryers market is witnessing significant growth due to the expanding plastics industry. Resin dryers are essential equipment used in plastic processing to remove moisture from plastic pellets or resin granules before molding or extrusion. The increasing demand for plastics in various industries such as packaging, automotive, electronics, and construction is driving the demand for resin dryers.

Moisture Control and Quality Assurance: Moisture control is crucial in plastic processing as excessive moisture can lead to defects in the final product, such as surface imperfections, reduced strength, and poor dimensional stability. Resin dryers help in maintaining optimal moisture levels, ensuring the quality and performance of plastic products. They remove moisture from the resin materials effectively, improving the overall productivity and efficiency of plastic processing.

Technological Advancements: The resin dryers market is experiencing continuous technological advancements to enhance drying efficiency and process control. Manufacturers are developing advanced resin dryers with features like precise temperature and airflow control, energy efficiency, automatic monitoring, and control systems. These advancements help in achieving faster drying times, consistent moisture removal, and improved overall drying performance.

Demand for Energy-efficient Solutions: Energy efficiency is a significant consideration in the resin dryers market. Manufacturers are focusing on developing energy-efficient resin dryers that consume less energy while maintaining optimal drying performance. Energy-efficient dryers not only reduce operational costs but also contribute to sustainability and environmental conservation efforts.

Increasing Adoption of Resin Dryers in Recycling Applications: The growing emphasis on recycling and sustainability is driving the adoption of resin dryers in recycling applications. Resin dryers play a critical role in removing moisture from recycled plastic materials, which may have higher moisture content due to exposure to the environment.

Competitive Landscape

The market is highly fragmented by the present number of key players, suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors. The key players play a crucial role in innovating and developing improved products by adopting advanced technologies in the global market. These players have significantly brought lucrative market growth by focusing on consumers’ requirements and offering products accordingly.

A few of the players in the global resin dryers market are as follows :

Novatec Inc offers a wide range of resin dryers, such as vacuum, desiccant, hot air, etc. The company provides their customers with eco-friendly and advanced technology products to improve energy efficiency and offer customized options.

Conair Group is a leading company that manufactures advanced resin dryers. The company expanded its business portfolio by offering types of dryers such as compressed air and desiccant dryers to improve energy efficiency and automation features.

Moton Colortronic provides types of resin dryers by focusing on consumer’s needs, such as continuous dryers and desiccant dryers. They offer high-quality, energy-saving, excellent moisture-removing resin dryers to attract consumers.

Key Companies Profiled:

Novatec, Inc.

Conair Group

Motan Colortronic

Wittmann Battenfeld

Matsui America

Una-Dyn (Maguire Products)

AEC, Inc. (Auxiliary Equipment Company)

Moretto S.p.A.

Shini Plastics Technologies, Inc.

Piovan S.p.A.

Koch-Technik

Key Segmentation in the Global Resin Dryers Market are

By Type : Desiccant Dryers Hot Air Dryers Vacuum Dryers Compressed Air

By Technology : Dehumidifying Dryers Convection Dryers Infrared Dryers Centrifugal Dryers

By Application : Automotive Packaging Construction Consumer Goods

By Capacity : Small Capacity Dryers Medium Capacity Dryers Large Capacity Dryers



Key Questions Covered in the Resin Dryers Market Report

What is the projected value of the Resin Dryers factors Industry in 2023?

At what rate will the global Resin Dryers factors market size grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the growth of Resin Dryers factors?

Which region is expected to lead in the global Resin Dryers factors market By 2033?

Which are the factors driving the Resin Dryers factors Industry during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the Resin Dryers factors market during the forecast period?

Regional Analysis For Resin Dryers Market:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the rest of APAC; the rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

