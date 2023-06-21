Global Data Center Market To Record Escalated Growth In Revenue During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

Fact.MR, the global sales of big data are predicted to exceed US$ 279 billion by 2022-2032, with a CAGR of 14.3%. Governments around the world, including China, India, the United States, the United Kingdom, and others, are expanding investments in digital infrastructure to build powerful data centres. Public-private partnerships are accelerating the growth of digital infrastructure. For example, the United Kingdom government promised more than $1 billion in funding for digital infrastructure development in order to become a digital centre. Data centres are widely used in the IT & telecom and BFSI sectors due to their superior data storage and security capabilities. The worldwide data centre market is expected to grow 3.6X during the next decade.

Historically, at the end of the aforementioned time, big data revenues had surpassed US$ 77 billion. Although the COVID-19 epidemic interrupted the flow chain for many businesses, it cleared the path for technology. As working from home became the new normal, the demand for administrative and management skills grew. As a result, big data sales are predicted to skyrocket in the approaching assessment period.

Given the growing demand for cost-effectiveness and energy savings, as well as increased efficiency and sustainability, the idea of green data centres has gained pace. Data centres, which are mostly driven by digitization in every industry, are likely to see substantial growth opportunities in both established and emerging economies. Market participants are capitalising on the digitization megatrend. Market leaders’ primary goal is to enrich their services through value addition at each node of their offers.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Network design is predicted to have a 25% market share in data centres by consulting.

New data centres are estimated to generate a market value of US$ 200 billion.

The data centre business is estimated to hold almost 35% of the market in North America.

The data centre business is estimated to have a market value of US$ 11 billion across MEA.

The top four countries driving data centre demand are the United States, Japan, China, and India.

Competitive Landscape

IBM Corporation, a key market player is offering its services to different end user industries by customizing services according to the demand of end users. The company is focusing on providing services that will make work seamless

IBM Corporation, Google LLC, Equinix, Inc, AT&T Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co and Honeywell International are prominent data center market players.

Fact.MR service provides an independent analysis of the worldwide data centre market, including historical demand data (2017-2021) as well as projection numbers for the years 2022-2032.

The study provides key market insights by type (new data centre and data centre rebuild), application (Data Centers for IT & Telecom, Data Centers for BFSI, Data Centers for Governments, Data Centers for Healthcare, Others), consulting (Network Design, Network Design & Planning, Security Consulting, Network Analysis, Benchmarking, Needs Assessment, Operation Assessment, Process Improvement), and across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific and MEA).