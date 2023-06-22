Demand For Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Is Set To Reach A Market Value Of US$ 1,297 Billion By 2033

Rockville, US, 2023-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Worldwide demand for aerospace parts manufacturing has reached a market value of US$ 910 billion in 2023 and is extrapolated to rise at 3.6% CAGR through 2033. The global aerospace parts manufacturing market is this expected to surpass the trillion-dollar mark to reach US$ 1,297 billion by 2033-end.

Key Companies Profiled

Safran Group

GE Aviation

Diehl Aviation

Boeing

Intrex Aerospace

Lufthansa Technik AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Liebherr International AG

Thales Group

Dassault Group

Textron Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Rolls Royce plc

CAMAR Aircraft Parts Company

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

Top aerospace parts manufacturing companies are focusing on collaborations and partnerships to expand their business scope and bolster manufacturing capacity to maximize profits.

In October 2022, Boeing India, the Indian arm of the world-renowned aircraft manufacturer, and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), an Indian government-run organization announced that they were working together to develop raw materials for aerospace components in India.

Key Segments of Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Industry Research

By Product Type : Engines Aircraft Manufacturing Cabin Interiors Equipment, Systems, & Support Avionics Insulation Components

By Aircraft Type : Commercial Aircraft Business Aircraft Military Aircraft Other Aircraft

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



