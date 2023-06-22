Demand For Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Is Set To Reach A Market Value Of US$ 1,297 Billion By 2033

Worldwide demand for aerospace parts manufacturing has reached a market value of US$ 910 billion in 2023 and is extrapolated to rise at 3.6% CAGR through 2033. The global aerospace parts manufacturing market is this expected to surpass the trillion-dollar mark to reach US$ 1,297 billion by 2033-end.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Safran Group
  • GE Aviation
  • Diehl Aviation
  • Boeing
  • Intrex Aerospace
  • Lufthansa Technik AG
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Liebherr International AG
  • Thales Group
  • Dassault Group
  • Textron Inc.
  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.
  • Rolls Royce plc
  • CAMAR Aircraft Parts Company
  • Parker Hannifin Corp.
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

 Competitive Landscape

Top aerospace parts manufacturing companies are focusing on collaborations and partnerships to expand their business scope and bolster manufacturing capacity to maximize profits.

  • In October 2022, Boeing India, the Indian arm of the world-renowned aircraft manufacturer, and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), an Indian government-run organization announced that they were working together to develop raw materials for aerospace components in India.

Key Segments of Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Industry Research

  • By Product Type :
    • Engines
    • Aircraft Manufacturing
    • Cabin Interiors
    • Equipment, Systems, & Support
    • Avionics
    • Insulation Components
  • By Aircraft Type :
    • Commercial Aircraft
    • Business Aircraft
    • Military Aircraft
    • Other Aircraft
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA

