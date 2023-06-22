PCR Reagents Market Share Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 2.32 Billion By 2032 End

Rockville, US, 2023-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The global PCR reagents market has reached a valuation of US$ 1.25 billion, registering Y-o-Y growth of 13.4%. As per detailed industry analysis, worldwide demand for PCR reagents is projected to increase at a healthy CAGR of 6.4% over 2022-2032, accounting for more than 40% share of the global polymerase chain reaction market.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global PCR Reagents market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the PCR Reagents market.

Key Companies Profiled

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermofishers

Merck KgaA

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Biotium

MiRXES Pte Ltd

GeneDireX, Inc.

Norgen Biotek Corp

Takara Holdings Inc.

Qiagen

PCR Biosystems

Tonbo Biosciences

Competitive Landscape

The global PCR reagents market is fairly fragmented with several manufacturers competing for dominance. Demand for reagents used in PCR is expected to increase rapidly due to the ongoing rise in diagnostic tests and the introduction of novel reagents tailored to several test types.

Sales of PCR products such as PCR reagents have been further boosted by the availability of customized PCR reagents that guarantee the effectiveness and accuracy of tests, provided by a few key companies such as Bio-Rad and PCR Bio Systems.

IsoFast Bst Polymerase reagents from PCR Biosystems were launched in March 2021, supporting sensitive, robust, and quick amplification of RNA and DNA. This allows for quicker testing methods.

were launched in March 2021, supporting sensitive, robust, and quick amplification of RNA and DNA. This allows for quicker testing methods. Bio-Rad acquired Celsee, Inc., a single-cell analysis solutions provider, in April 2020. This acquisition will expand Bio-rad’s reach in the rapidly growing world of precision medicine and molecular diagnosis.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of PCR reagents positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of PCR Reagents Industry Research

by Reagent Type : Primary Primers Polymerase Pol Specific Buffer Deoxynucleotides Template Sterile Water Secondary Magnesium Salt Potassium Salt Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) Bovine Serum Albumin (BSA) Form amide Betaine

by Form : Liquid PCR Reagents Powder PCR Reagents

by Packaging : Master Mixes Singleplex Multiplex Kits

by Application : Conventional Amplification Genotyping Mutation Analysis SNP Loci Amplification Virus Detection STR and Microsatellite Analysis Gene Expression Analysis Molecular Cloning RNA Detection Others

by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & ASEAN Oceania MEA



