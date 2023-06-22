Milking Machine Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Nearly 8% by 2027

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Through 2027, the milking machine market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 8% as key players keep expanding their product lines to obtain a competitive edge.

Despite a strong dichotomy between vegetarianism and high consumption of dairy products in the region, Europe continues to be the world’s largest market for milking machines, accounting for over 30% of sales. APEJ (Asia-Pacific excluding Japan) is predicted to have the highest rate of development in the milking machine market. This is due in part to the expansion of the dairy sector, which has given market participants access to major opportunities.

Key Growth Drivers of Milking Machine:

The role of advanced dairy equipment is transitioning from being limited to large-scale dairy manufacturing facilities to becoming an integral part of manufacturing machineries among small- and medium-scale dairy businesses.

Adoption of milking machines is increasing with dairy manufacturers’ need to attain superior herd management and high-quality milk production to cater growing demand for milk and dairy products.

Leading dairy manufacturers’ recent business strategies reflect their focus on reducing labor dependency, which is fostering the incorporation of advanced automated technologies in modern dairy manufacturing facilities.

The fourth industrial revolution has infiltrated most industrial sectors, including the dairy industry, creating a significant sales potential for milking machines in the rapidly-expanding organic dairy businesses across the world.

Advances in technology are enabling the milking machine industry players to introduce more user-friendly controls and efficient features, in a bid to cater end-user requirements vis-à-vis business productivity.

Manufacturers are introducing milking machines that can offer maximum comfort and freedom of movement to cattle, which can ultimately help end-users to achieve a higher milk yield.

Research Methodology:

The Fact.MR research study on milking machine market offers industry-best intelligence and insights into the global milking machine market forecast. The research study on milking machine market is a result of extensive research methodology, comprising of a primary phase and a secondary phase.

The report on milking machine market gives a comprehensive analysis of its growth prospects and opportunities over the forecast period, including a detailed segmentation.

Milking Machine Market: Segmentation

· By Product Type

Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic

· By Model Type

Mobile

Stationary

Pipeline

· Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan)

Middle East & Africa

· By Buyer Type

Individuals

Enterprise Small (Less than 10 employees) Medium (10-50 employees) Large (More than 50 employees)



· By End Use Application

Cow

Sheep

Buffalo

Goat

What are the Key Challenges in the Milking Machine Market?

Low product penetration in underdeveloped countries, where dairy farmers prefer hand-milking over milking with robots, is restricting growth of the milking machine market across the globe.

High operating and maintenance costs of milking machines, including expensive parts and replacement and recurring electricity bills, may impose a negative impact on sales and adoption.

Dairy industry faces uncertain future due to volatile dairy prices, forcing milking machine manufacturers to constantly modify their business strategies in order to shun losses.

