Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market Is Predicted to Surge at a CAGR of 17.2% by 2032

The global market for antiseptics and disinfectants is estimated to be worth US$ 24 billion in 2022 and US$ 117.5 billion in 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.2%.

Global market growth for antiseptics and disinfectants will benefit from growing concerns about health and hygiene. In medical, residential, and commercial contexts, antiseptics and disinfectants are widely used. The COVID-19 outbreak also had a favourable effect on the market for antiseptics and disinfectants worldwide. Due to an increase in hospital acquired diseases, antiseptics and disinfectants are in great demand in the medical industry. Sales are predicted to increase significantly due to the emergency clinics’ growing demand.

Key Takeaways:

More than 1/3 rd of revenue is expected to contributed by North America during the projection period (2022-2032).

of revenue is expected to contributed by North America during the projection period (2022-2032). Countries like China and India, collectively, are expected to account for almost 65% of revenue in antiseptic and disinfectant market.

Sales in Asia’s antiseptic and disinfectant market are expected to reach US$ 6.5 Billion in 2022.

The U.S is expected to witness double-digit growth at 15.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Antiseptic and disinfectants demand in East Asia is expected to rise at 18.1% CAGR over the upcoming decade.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent antiseptic and disinfectant manufacturers are 3M, Reckitt Benckiser, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Cardinal Health, Bio-Cide International, BD, STERIS plc, Johnson & Johnson, and Sceptre Medical India.

Companies are striving to produce sustainable goods that increase safety and efficiency while minimizing waste, energy use, and environmental effects. Furthermore, to enhance and strengthen their geographic presence in the global market, leading players in the sector are forming strategic alliances and partnerships with other companies.

In Oct 2020 , leading antiseptic and disinfection manufacturer Sceptre Medical India expanded its manufacturing capacity to increase its sales in the U.K. and U.S. markets.

, leading antiseptic and disinfection manufacturer Sceptre Medical India expanded its manufacturing capacity to increase its sales in the U.K. and U.S. markets. In Feb 2021, in the UK, P&G launched Microban 24, a new brand of disinfectant. This offers protection not only from selected viruses and bacteria but also from COVID-19 and flu.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of antiseptics and disinfectants positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Growth Drivers:

Government initiatives to improve public knowledge about the benefits of using antiseptic and disinfectant products is expected to drive the sales.

The antiseptic and disinfectant market is experiencing significant growth due to the spread of infectious diseases across the globe.

Growing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections is estimated to drive the sales in hospitals and emergency clinics.

Segmentation of Antiseptic and Disinfectant Industry Research:

· Product Type :

Quaternary Ammonium Compound

Chlorine Compound

Alcohol-based

Aldehyde-based

Phenolic Compound

Hydrogen Peroxide

Iodine

Silver

Other

· By End User :

Healthcare Providers

Commercial Users

Domestic Users

· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & ASEAN

Oceania

MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market Report

What will be the demand outlook for the antiseptic and disinfectant market during the forecast period?

Which are the challenges faced in the antiseptic and disinfectant market?

Which region will lead the growth in the antiseptic and disinfectant market during 2022-2032?

What is the projected market valuation of the antiseptic and disinfectant market in 2032?

Which are the factors driving the antiseptic and disinfectant market during 2022-2032?

Which end user will generate maximum revenue in antiseptic and disinfectant market?

