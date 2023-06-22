Market for Chlor-Alkali Is Likely to be Valued at US$ 150 Billion by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The value of the worldwide chlor-alkali market is projected to increase from US$ 84 billion in FY 2021 to US$ 88.5 billion in FY 2022.

The industry saw a Y-o-Y gain of 5.3% over the past year. Chlor-alkali sales are anticipated to grow from 2022 to 2032 at a CAGR of 5.4%, reaching a value of US$ 150 billion by the end of that year. By 2032, the global market for chlor-alkali is anticipated to rise in absolute terms by $150 billion. During the historical assessment period of 2015–2021, the documented CAGR for demand for chlorine-based chlor-alkali was 5.1%, while the CAGR for demand for chlor-alkali in vinyl production was 4.6%.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent Chlor-Alkali providers are reliant on partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and new software launches to stay afloat in the global market. Constant innovations to ensure a seamless client-customer relationship are the main focus of prominent market players.

In March 2021, AGC Inc. passed a resolution to integrate and reorganize its 3 consolidated subsidiary companies, AGC Chemicals (Thailand) Co., Ltd, Vinythai Public Company Limited, and AGC Chemicals Vietnam Co., Ltd, and to form a new company that will promote the business development of Chlor-alkali products and services in Thailand and Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam markets, with target completion by the first half of 2022

In Oct 2019, Borregaard invested 207 million Norwegian kroner in a chloralkali plant at the Sarpsborg site in Norway; The project aims at modernizing existing equipment and is expected to near completion in 2022.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By product, chlorine to accumulate more than 50% of market share for chlor-alkali market in the forecast period.

Chlor-alkali products for vinyl production to surge at a CAGR of 4% through 2031

North America expected to possess nearly 35% of market share through the assessment period 2021-2031

Asia expected to accumulate more than 40% of market share for chlor-alkali

Key Segments Covered in the Chlor-Alkali Industry Survey:

By Product

Chlorine-based

Caustic Soda-based

Soda Ash-based

· By Application

Glass Manufacturing

Vinyl Production

Organic Chemical Production

Inorganic Chemicals Production

Pulp & Paper Production

Chlorinated Intermediates

Water Treatment

Other Applications

· By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Which End Use Industry is Boosting Sales of Chlor-Alkali in North America?

Manufacturing technology has strategically shifted from the diaphragm and mercury cell system to the membrane cell process globally, owing to increasing mercury pollution levels. Hence, industries are transitioning towards more sustainable manufacturing practices, spurring demand for chlor-alkali derivatives.

In addition, the presence of chemical industries in the U.S. is driving the growth of chlor-alkali for the region. Thus, new and modern facilities will drive higher utilization and increase profitability as North America is expected to possess nearly 35% of market share through 2031.

How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact.MR report on the Demand Chlor-Alkali make a difference?

The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future

Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

