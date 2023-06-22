Global Cognac Market Is Expected To Be Worth US$ 10.2 Billion By 2032

The cognac market is a specific segment within the global alcoholic beverage industry that focuses on the production, distribution, and consumption of cognac, a type of brandy produced in the Cognac region of France. Cognac is renowned for its distinct flavor, premium quality, and rich heritage. The market for cognac has experienced steady growth and global recognition. Several factors contribute to its appeal and success. Firstly, cognac is considered a luxury and prestigious spirit, often associated with sophistication, elegance, and celebration. Its reputation as a refined and high-quality beverage has made it a popular choice among discerning consumers, particularly in the premium and ultra-premium segments.

Cognac’s production process and geographical indication (GI) play a significant role in its market position. Cognac can only be produced in the designated Cognac region of France using specific varieties, distillation methods, and aging processes. This strict adherence to production regulations ensures the authenticity and exclusivity of cognac, contributing to its desirability and value. The cognac market is driven by both domestic and international demand. While France remains a significant consumer of cognac, there has been an increasing global interest in the spirit. Emerging markets, particularly in Asia (such as China and Southeast Asian countries), have witnessed a surge in cognac consumption, driven by rising disposable incomes, changing consumer preferences, and a desire for premium alcoholic beverages. Cognac has also gained popularity in North America, Europe, and other regions, where consumers appreciate its craftsmanship and unique flavor profile.

The market for cognac is segmented based on various factors, including age categories. Cognac labels often indicate the aging classification, such as VS (very special), VSOP (very superior old pale), XO (extra old), and beyond. These age designations reflect the minimum period of aging and contribute to the pricing and perceived quality of the cognac.

Overall, the cognac market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by factors such as rising disposable incomes, expanding global markets, and the aspirational appeal of luxury spirits. Cognac producers will continue to innovate, leveraging their brand heritage and investing in marketing strategies to attract consumers and maintain their position in this competitive market.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4051

Key findings of the Cognac market study:

• The report provides a present market outlook on Cognac. Additionally, the Cognac market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period.

• Regional breakdown of the Cognac market based on predefined taxonomy.

• Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Cognac vendors in detail.

• Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Cognac market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

• Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

• Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Cognac market.

• Cognac price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2022-2032

Competitive landscape analysis

Sazerac Company, Inc. announced the launch of their Seignette VS cognac in the United Kingdom under the brand name Hi-Spirits in October 2020, with the goal of engaging a new generation of cognac consumers with a fresh flavour and aesthetic appeal. In addition, the spirit’s adaptability to use in mixed beverages and cocktails will be discussed.

Hennessy launched its 2019 Very Special Limited Edition Release in June 2019, with the VSOP Privil ge campaign designed by Argentine Spanish contemporary artist Felipe Pantone.

Unibev Ltd., a spirit start-up, announced the launch of the spirit brand L’Affaire Napoleon brandy in Telangana, India, in September 2018. The company intends to expand its spirit brand by introducing new products.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are :

• Jas Hennessy & Co.

• The Rémy Cointreau Group

• Courvoisier

• Martell

• Otard (Chateau de Cognac)

What insights does the Cognac report provide to the readers?

• Cognac fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

• Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

• Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Cognac player.

• Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Cognac in detail.

Key Segments

• By Grade:

o VS (Very Special)

o VSOP (Very Special Old Pale)

o XO (Extra Old)

• By Buyers Type:

o Household & Residential Buyers

o Institutional Buyers

o Restaurants & Pubs

• By Distribution Channel:

o Direct and Institutional Sales

o Modern Trade

o Convenience Stores

o Online Retailers

o Modern Grocery Retail Stores

o Specialty Stores

o Liquor Stores

• By Region:

o North America

o Latin America

o Europe

o East Asia

o South Asia & Oceania

o Middle East & Africa (MEA)

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4051

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com