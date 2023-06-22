Global Citrus Fiber Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 550 Million By The End Of 2032

The citrus fiber market is a specialized segment within the food and beverage industry that focuses on the production, distribution, and use of citrus fiber as a functional ingredient. Citrus fiber is derived from the byproducts of citrus fruit processing, such as orange and lemon peels. It is a natural, plant-based ingredient known for its unique functional properties and various applications in the food, beverage, and nutritional supplement industries. The demand for citrus fiber is driven by several factors. Firstly, there is a growing consumer preference for clean-label and natural ingredients in food and beverages. Citrus fiber is considered a natural and sustainable ingredient, as it is derived from citrus fruit waste and does not require additional cultivation or processing. It offers a clean-label alternative to synthetic or chemically modified ingredients, appealing to health-conscious consumers.

Citrus fiber is valued for its functional properties, including its ability to provide texture, moisture retention, and stability in food and beverage formulations. It is often used as a thickening agent, emulsifier, stabilizer, and fat replacer in a wide range of products, including bakery goods, dairy products, beverages, sauces, dressings, and meat products. Citrus fiber can enhance the mouthfeel, improve the nutritional profile, and extend the shelf life of food and beverage products. The citrus fiber market also benefits from the increasing demand for dietary fiber. Dietary fiber is recognized for its role in promoting digestive health, managing weight, and reducing the risk of chronic diseases. Citrus fiber is a rich source of dietary fiber and can be incorporated into various food products to increase their fiber content and provide associated health benefits.

Overall, the citrus fiber market is expected to experience growth, driven by the increasing consumer demand for natural and functional ingredients, clean-label products, and dietary fiber. As food and beverage manufacturers continue to innovate and develop healthier, more sustainable products, citrus fiber will remain a valuable ingredient, offering functional benefits and contributing to the overall quality and appeal of a wide range of consumer goods.

Key Takeaway from the Market Study

• By application, Food Grade Citrus Fibers demand for personal care to expand at 5% CAGR through 2031

• Food Grade Citrus Fibers as water binders & fat replacers to generate nearly 50% revenue through 2021

• Use as additives in processed foods to account for around 3/5th of overall demand in 2021

• U.S to remain primary North American landscape, accounting for almost 9 out of 10 sales

• Brazil to lead the Latin American market, accounting for over 45% revenue through 2031

• China and India to yield lucrative growth opportunities for Food Grade Citrus Fibers in forthcoming years

How is the U.S Providing Favorable Expansion Ground for Food Grade Citrus Fibers?

The global market for Food Grade Citrus Fibers in the U.S is likely to account for almost 90% revenue. The market is expected to continue exhibiting robust growth throughout the forecast period.

Growing concerns about food habits are causing a shift towards consumption of healthy and natural food products across the region. Surging cancer incidences amid consumption of synthetic flavored food products is tilting demand in favor of Food Grade Citrus Fibers.

Key Segments

By Nature

• Organic Citrus Fibers

• Conventional Citrus Fibers

By Grade

• Food-grade Citrus Fibers

• Pharma-grade Citrus Fibers

• Other Citrus Fibers

By Source

• Orange Citrus Fibers

• Tangerine/Mandarin Citrus Fibers

• Grapefruit Citrus Fibers

• Lemon and Lime Citrus Fibers

By Function

• Citrus Fibers as Gelling Gums

• Citrus Fibers as Thickening Gums

• Citrus Fibers as Water Binders & Fat Replacers

By Application

• Citrus Fibers for Desserts and Ice-Creams

• Citrus Fibers for Bakery Products

• Citrus Fibers as Meat &Egg Replacements

• Citrus Fibers for Sauces and Seasonings

• Citrus Fibers for Beverages, Flavorings & Coatings

• Citrus Fibers for Snacks and Meals

• Citrus Fibers for Pharmaceuticals

• Citrus Fibers for Personal Care

• Other Citrus Fiber Applications

By Distribution Channel

• Citrus Fiber Sales through Online Channels

• Citrus Fiber Sales through Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Citrus Fiber Sales through Convenience Stores

• Citrus Fiber Sales through Department Stores

• Citrus Fiber Sales through Pharmacies

• Citrus Fiber Sales through Specialty Stores

Competitive Landscape

Citrus fiber has mainly been used as a food additive in food and beverages, animal feed, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic applications. Emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, Germany and Brazil are experiencing lucrative growth in the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries.

Major players in the market are focusing on capacity and geographical expansion strategies in addition to collaborations with local players to bolster production and distribution operations in untapped markets.

Leading suppliers of citrus fiber are Fiberstar, Inc., CEAMSA, CP Kelco, Inc., Herbafoods Ingredients GmbH, Florida Food Products, Inc., Lemont, Golden Health, FUYAN PHARM (Henan), Inc., Nans Products, and Cifal Herbal Private Ltd., among others.

Key Points Covered in Citrus Fiber Market Study

• Market estimates and forecast 2016-2031

• Key drivers and restraints impacting market growth

• Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

• Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

• Brand share and Market Share Analysis

• Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

• Assessment by Product Grade / Purity / Formulation Standards

• Assessment of Import Price, Bulk Price, Contractual Price, Producer / Distributor Price

• Certifications and Compliance Requirements

• COVID-19 Impact on citrus fiber sales and how to navigate

• Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

