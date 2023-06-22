Demand For Gene Therapies Is Expected To Grow At An Astronomical CAGR Of 18.5% From 2022-2032

The gene therapy market refers to the industry involved in the development, production, and commercialization of gene therapy products and services. Gene therapy is a rapidly evolving field of medicine that aims to treat or cure genetic diseases by introducing therapeutic genes into a patient’s cells.

The market for gene therapy has been growing significantly in recent years due to advancements in genetic research, the development of novel gene delivery technologies, and successful clinical trials. Gene therapy offers the potential to address previously untreatable genetic disorders and has the potential to revolutionize the treatment landscape for a wide range of diseases.

Key factors driving the growth of the gene therapy market include:

Increasing prevalence of genetic disorders: The rising incidence of genetic diseases, such as muscular dystrophy, cystic fibrosis, and hemophilia, has created a significant unmet medical need. Gene therapy provides a promising solution for these conditions. Technological advancements: Advances in gene editing tools like CRISPR-Cas9 have made gene therapy more precise and efficient. Improved gene delivery systems, such as viral vectors and nanoparticles, have also contributed to the development of safer and more effective gene therapies. Favorable regulatory environment: Regulatory agencies, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), have recognized the potential of gene therapy and have implemented expedited approval pathways, such as the FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy designation and the EMA’s PRIME (PRIority MEdicines) scheme, to accelerate the development and approval of gene therapy products. Increasing investment and partnerships: The gene therapy field has attracted significant investment from pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and venture capitalists. Additionally, collaborations and partnerships between academia, industry, and research institutions have fueled innovation and accelerated the development of gene therapy products. Growing market competition: The successful commercialization of several gene therapy products, such as Luxturna, Zolgensma, and Glybera, has attracted new players to the market. Increased competition is driving further research and development efforts to expand the application of gene therapy to various diseases.

Key findings of the Gene Therapy market study:

• The report provides a present market outlook on Gene Therapy. Additionally, the Gene Therapy market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 19.3% in the forecast period.

• Regional breakdown of the Gene Therapy market based on predefined taxonomy.

• Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Gene Therapy vendors in detail.

• Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Gene Therapy market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

• Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

• Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Gene Therapy market.

• Gene Therapy price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2022-2032

Key Segments Covered in Gene Therapy Industry Research

• By Product :

o Yescarta-based Gene Therapy

o Kymriah-based Gene Therapy

o Luxturna-based Gene Therapy

o Strimvelis-based Gene Therapy

o Gendicine

o Others

• By Application :

o Ophthalmology

o Oncology

o Adenosine Deaminase/Deficient Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID)

• By Region :

o North America

o Latin America

o Europe

o East Asia

o South Asia

o MEA

What makes this Research different from others?

• COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Gene Therapy market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Gene Therapy companies.

• Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Gene Therapy which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

• Gene Therapy Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

The Gene Therapy industry is dominated by some prominent players including

• Novartis AG

• Gilead Sciences Inc.

• Spark Therapeutics Inc.

• Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.

• CELGENE CORPORATION

• Orchard Therapeutics Limited

• BioNTech

The competition in the sector is driven by key parameters such as product price, targeted customer base, and strategic marketing. Major players in the market focused on the Gene Therapy market innovation by investing more in research and development. Furthermore, the industry players are focusing on the extensive usage of online distribution channels for enhanced cost-effectiveness. The sustainability in the supply chain is a decisive factor for Gene Therapy brands leading to an impact on the margin profits of firms.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

• Gene Therapy Company & brand share analysis: Company and brand share analysis on Gene Therapy reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players

• Gene Therapy Historical volume analysis: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Gene Therapy

• Gene Therapy Category & segment level analysis: Fact.MR’s Gene Therapy sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.

• Gene Therapy Consumption by demographics: The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers

• Post COVID consumer spending on Gene Therapy: The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior

• Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

