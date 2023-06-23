Worldwide Demand For Phosgene Market Is Projected To Increase At A CAGR Of 5.8% By 2033

Rockville, US, 2023-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The global phosgene market is valued at US$ 4.76 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach US$ 8.4 billion by the end of 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2033.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Phosgene market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Phosgene market.

Key findings of the Phosgene market study:

Regional breakdown of the Phosgene market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Phosgene vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Phosgene market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Phosgene market.

Key Companies Profiled

BASF SE

Altivia

DuPont De Nemours, Inc.

Atul Ltd.

Vertellus Holdings LLC

ISOCHEM

Bayer AG

VanDeMark Chemical Inc.

Competitive Landscape

The industry provides several opportunities for entrepreneurs and small businesses to develop cost-effective manufacturing and processing solutions. The Fact.MR report highlights various innovative startups that are showcasing their inventive techniques and creations. The steady growth in demand from end users can serve as a motivating factor for several entrepreneurs to introduce innovative products in this sector.

Leading and developing market players who have made significant investments in studying phosgene and similar chemicals have witnessed the growth of their companies in the phosgene market. Key players in the phosgene market who dominate the industry with a substantial revenue share are moderately fragmented. Businesses use strategic partnerships to expand their market presence.

In September 2021, ALTIVIA Specialty Chemicals, the primary supplier of phosgene-based chemicals in the American continent, declared that it had divested its water purification chemical division to USALCO, LLC, a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital. The production facilities in Houston, Texas that produce ferrous and ferric sulfate for ALTIVIA’s water treatment business were part of the deal.

Key Segments of Phosgene Industry

By Derivative : Isocyanates Chloroformates Carbamoyl Chlorides Other Derivatives

By Application : Agrochemicals Pharmaceuticals Polycarbonates Fine Chemicals Dyes Specialty Chemicals Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Queries addressed in the Phosgene market report:

Why are the Phosgene market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Phosgene market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Phosgene market?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Phosgene market?

