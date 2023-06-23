Dyes And Pigments Market Are Expected To Reach More Than US$ 38 Billion By 2031

Rockville, US, 2023-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The global dyes and pigments market size is expected to reach US$ 38 billion by 2031. The dyes and pigments market is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Dyes and Pigments market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Dyes and Pigments market.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6366

Key findings of the Dyes and Pigments market study:

Regional breakdown of the Dyes and Pigments market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Dyes and Pigments vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Dyes and Pigments market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Dyes and Pigments market.

Key Companies Profiled

Atlanta AG

Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd.

Atul Ltd.

BASF SE

Cathay Industries USA

Clariant AG

DIC Corp.

DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Ferro Corp.

Sun Chemical Corporation

Synthesia SA

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

Key dyes and pigments manufacturers primarily emphasize on producing color schemes and product lines customized according to each end-users’ requirements. Furthermore, collaborations between existing players to promote advanced research as well as acquiring players are also important strategies.

In June 2021, BASF SE announced expansion of its innovation efficiency in Japan by moving the Dispersions and Resins Applications R&D Center from Amagasaki to Yokkaichi to strengthen cross-functional collaboration across the supply chain management team.

BASF SE announced expansion of its innovation efficiency in Japan by moving the Dispersions and Resins Applications R&D Center from Amagasaki to Yokkaichi to strengthen cross-functional collaboration across the supply chain management team. In May 2021, Clariant AG launched the HostatintTM AU aqueous pigment dispersions, expanding the color choice for exterior and interior architectural coatings. These colors are endowed with new low-VOC and APEO-free technologies.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Classification : Disperse Dyes and Pigments Reactive Dyes and Pigments Sulphur Dyes and Pigments Other Dyes and Pigments Classifications

By Application : Textile Ink & Paint Leather Paper



Get Full Access of the Complete Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6366

Queries addressed in the Dyes and Pigments market report:

Why are the Dyes and Pigments market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Dyes and Pigments market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Dyes and Pigments market?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Dyes and Pigments market?

Why choose Fact.MR?

Reports published by Fact.MR are a result of the combination of our experts and digital technologies. We thrive to provide innovative business solutions to the clients as well as tailor the reports aligning with the clients’ requisites. Our analysts perform comprehensive research to offer ins and outs of the current market situation. Clients across various time zones tend to utilize our 24/7 service availability.